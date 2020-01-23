Climate policy of the senate requires carbon prices

The new climate policy of the Massachusetts Senate signs carbon prices in the law, causing Gov. Charlie Baker is essentially forced to find an alternative if the Transport Climate Initiative does not go ahead and goes even further with reimbursements for ‘dirty’ fuel.

“This is a race against the clock,” said Senate President Karen Spilka. “Climate change not only changes Massachusetts and the United States, it changes the face of our planet and the survival of our planet is at stake.”

Under the bill, the governor would be required to implement market-based forms of carbon prices – including a revenue-neutral fee or a regional “cap and trade” system similar to the TCI – with a transport date of January 1, 2022; January 1, 2025 for commercial, industrial and institutional buildings; and January 1, 2030 for residential buildings. Baker’s office has not returned a request for comment.

Senator Michael Barrett said the legislation “frankly requires” that Baker should come up with a backup plan if TCI fails, which Barrett said he supports. He suggested that Massachusetts cooperates with California as a potential Plan B, but critics claim that the public will not tolerate this type of expensive and ineffective initiatives.

“It is clear that costs for consumers and taxpayers will increase, the size of the government will increase and the environmental benefit will be minimal,” said MassFiscal Alliance spokesman Paul Craney. “Massachusetts would be foolish to pursue any type of CO2 tax, price on CO2, TCI tax, zero emission target, goal without getting the other 49 states on board.”

“The idea of ​​reducing net carbon emissions to zero over the next 30 years is completely impractical and would cause massive resistance if it is actually implemented,” said David Tuerck of the Beacon Hill Institute. “The entire policy would entail enormous costs for the state economy. Such reductions in carbon emissions, if it were to reach, would indeed require an enormous reduction in economic activity. “

Barrett denied that the legislation allowed residents a decade to advance cleaner alternatives to home heating and to build more energy efficient homes.

“This is not a tax for the homeowner,” Barrett said, “but you say to the fuel distributors:” You know, you really have to go to a cleaner fuel … but if you stick to a dirty shape, you’re going to pay for the effects on public health and you are going to pay for the contribution to the greenhouse effect. “”

The climate policy package, which was released on Thursday, consists of three separate accounts to reach a target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Initiatives include the conversion of MBTA buses to fully electric energy by 2040 and the development of a Massachusetts climate policy Commission .