Climbing stars The Texas Gentlemen announce second album, Flooring It!

Hotly-topped Texans The Texas Gentlemen have declared specifics of their next album, Flooring It! The album is owing to arrive on June 10 by using New West Documents, and is the stick to-up to their 2017 debut, TX Jelly.

The band have also released the 1st monitor from the new album, Ain’t Nothin’ New, a sweet and soulful mix of wistful Americana with a sun-dappled, West Coast come to feel. There is even features of late-time period Beatles in there.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=brTUruUu4w0

Very last 12 months band’s Dan Creamer told Basic Rock, “We are genuinely enthusiastic about the prospect of placing out a history exactly where we’re equipped to display people today what we’re capable of when you can find some preparing behind it. It’s heading to seem like a new band.”

The music on Flooring It! had been penned and carried out by Creamer alongside Nik Lee (guitar, vocals, percussion), Ryan Ake (guitar, vocals, percussion), Scott Edgar Lee, Jr. (bass and appears) and drummer Aaron Haynes. The album was recorded at The Echo Lab in Denton, Texas, and at the famed Muscle Shoals studio in Alabama.

The band have also launched a video promo for Flooring It!, a mock infomercial advertising and marketing a board match that will accompany bodily copies of the album.

Flooring It! is accessible to pre-buy from Bandcamp.

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=8H_4Nqyj_50

Flooring It! Tracklist

1. Veal Cutlass

2. Bare Utmost

3. Ain’t Nothin’

4. Coach to Avesta

5. Uncomplicated St.

6. Tricky Rd.

7. Darkish at the Conclude of the Tunnel

8. Sing Me to Rest

9. Past Get in touch with

10. She Won’t

11. Charlie’s Residence

12. Skyway Streetcar

13. Flooring It!!!

(Picture credit: New West Records)