Clinique announces ‘Game of Thrones’ actress Emilia Clarke as First World Day Ambassador. But for Clarke, it’s about finding ‘work effects’

Emilia Clarke, best known for her role on the HBO series Game of Thrones, as the handsome, once-innocent Daenerys Targaryen, turned tyrants, found a new kingdom with Clinique.

Since the final of the Thrones series, Clarke has slipped into the shadows following serious health problems that apparently occurred during the final season of Thrones.

Since then, it has enjoyed time under the radar, as anyone with 26 million plus fans will enjoy after a long eight-year show-run. Now, however, Clarke has returned to the public spotlight announcing her newest endeavor and collaboration – serving as the world’s first brand ambassador for the beauty company Clinique.

“You have a voice. Use it!”. Clarke referred in November to discuss the timing of the UK voter cut.

This is my identity

Last March, when Clarke first discovered her wild therapeutic history – two anomalies in the early days of the show – she did the same with an expressive, indifferent article for the New Yorker. It is not much to beat hockey. rather, it reproduces a sweatshirt for “Yourself,” the nonprofit he set up to help nerve-rehabilitate young patients.

Clinique, which was half a century ago as a rough, dermatologically supported range of skin care, did not set out to promote miracles. In 1967, Vogue published an article entitled “Can a Great Skin Be Created?”, Which also helped launch the company’s initial momentum by setting a practice yes it could send. At that time (and for generations of brightness inducers) skin peeling was made possible by a three-stage system: a cleansing bar, a toner, a well-known yellow moisturizer.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Clarke shared:

“You got your feeling … my instinct was like, ‘you’ll enjoy this! “

Clarke edited and described Clinique as a “completely global brand” that is “completely reliable and completely modern”.

As part of their campaign, Clinique ID was released last year. It works in unique hydration with a cross section of skin needs: four hydration bases, five powerful mixers, 20 different mutations.

“You have choices because we’re all constantly changing,” said Clarke, who is both the person and the client of the company. During an interview with Vanity Fair, she said she “used the products and her skin got better.”

“I’m like, ‘yes! No need to lie down! “It’s all true.”

The cosmetic differences between “Khaleesi” and Clarke

That impulse to lie was from the Game of Thrones, especially as it came to an end. The show was the source of her 20s work. Khaleesi’s reproduction was a distraction he enjoyed participating in, with all the magical powers and confidence partially blessed with platinum wigs.

“When it was over, I felt like I had fallen a thousand feet,” Clarke said. She saw the opportunity to stop lying to herself and to draw attention to events she did not have time to process, such as her father’s death in 2016.

“It slowed me down all the way, because I had to do it again.”

After Khaleesi, she has chosen to take things slowly for a while. Instead of big-budget franchises, it’s starring its first West End game this March – “The Seagull”, adapted by Anya Reiss. In addition to at least six projects related to her production company, Magical Thinking Pictures.

“Everyone in our industry had to have some element of magic in mind to be able to make art at any level, so that we could go, ‘I’m going to be a kid forever,'” he said about the name.

Khaleesi’s ambition has shaped Clarkes’s view as an actor. The character’s path is best reflected in Clarke, when the latter states that “I think the ambition for each one looks different at different stages of your life,” Clarke thought.

“When you are young, you see ambition as relentless. You win or lose with ambition. “And if you watched the show from start to finish, that’s exactly how the (legal) Queen of the Seven Kingdoms was shot down.

However, after four Emmy nominations and two brain injuries, Clarke’s priorities changed. All she cares about is living a regular life with good nutrition.

“I want work that has meaning and influence for me. I don’t care if it’s successful.”

Admittedly, she’s still sorry she didn’t get anything from the set. Although there is excitement in her appreciation for the followers who used their theories to explain why Daenerys Targaryen deserved better, as well as Clarke’s statement about Daenerys taking “in my heart forever”.