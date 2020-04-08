Clinton-Lewinsky Whistleblower Linda Tripp on Death Note

Exclusive Details

– Lewinsky just reacted to the news of Linda’s illness, saying, “Whatever the past, hearing that Linda tripp was very ill, I hope for her recovery. I can’t imagine how difficult it would have been for her family. “

Linda Tripp, whose recorded conversations with Monica Lewinsky carried on President ClintonImpeachment – about to die … according to her daughter.

Allison Tripp Foley Says late Tuesday, “My mom left the world. I don’t know myself if I can survive heart disease.” In her FB post, Allison said she was in her mother’s bed, and she asked for prayers for “a painless process for the strongest woman I have known in my life. “

He did not reveal what illness, or medical crisis, 70-year-old Linda was struggling with. Allison confirmed to TMZ that this is NOT true-19.

Tripp is known as a whistleblower for exchanging secret recorded conversations with Lewinsky Ken Starr in January 1998. The records reveal Lewinsky’s sexual relationship with Clinton.

Linda also told Starr about Lewinsky’s outrageous blue dress. He was working at the Pentagon when he selected the 22-year-old White House intern and learned about his physical relationship with POTUS. The rest is history.

Linda and her husband, Dieter Rausch, has 2 children – Allison and Ryan.

