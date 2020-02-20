[clinton,-mirren-and-co-in-berlin-for-seventieth-movie-fest]

President of the Global Jury Jeremy Irons smiles in the course of a press meeting February 20, 2020, on the working day of the formal opening of the 70th Berlinale film pageant in Berlin. — AFP pic

BERLIN, Feb 20 — Europe’s initially major film competition of 2020 opens these days, with the likes of Sigourney Weaver, Helen Mirren and even Hillary Clinton descending on the German funds for the 70th edition of the Berlinale.

Less than new direction for the initial time in practically two a long time, this year’s competition will tackle the challenge of variety in movie even though also confronting its have murky record.

The 11-day Berlinale kicks off late right now with My Salinger Calendar year by Canadian director Philippe Falardeau.

The movie about the New York literary scene of the 1990s, features Alien star Weaver together with Margaret Qualley (After Upon a Time in Hollywood).

Some 340 films from all four corners of the world will be showcased, with 18 competing for the prestigious “Golden Bear” prize.

The winner will be declared on February 29 by an international jury headed by British Oscar winner Jeremy Irons.

Carlo Chatrian and Marlene Rissenbeek are using more than the reins of the Berlinale from Dieter Kosslick who stepped down just after 18 several years at the helm in 2019.

The new duo’s purpose was to “give space to diversity”, Chatrian reported, as discussion proceeds to rage more than female and ethnic minority illustration in Hollywood.

Nevertheless, only 6 of the 18 films in level of competition are directed by gals, one particular fewer than the former year.

“Six films is not 50/50, but it is a fantastic route to access it,” Chatrian explained at a press convention in January.

Final 12 months, Kosslick experienced signed a “50/50” pledge to commit the pageant to gender parity in potential, calling for transparency in choice and an even gender ratio in prime management.

Mirren honoured

When Chatrian has warned against “stamping” the Berlinale as a political event, politics will be entrance and centre in the 70th edition, with movies these kinds of as French comedy Delete heritage about lifestyle in the age of tech giants and social media, and Todos os mortos, a Brazilian movie about slavery.

Other showcased administrators consist of US indie cinema star Kelly Reichardt (Initial Cow) and Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof (There is no evil), who is not able to depart his household country.

A variety of international stars are set to tread the crimson carpet, these kinds of as Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning and Salma Hayek who all look in The Roads Not Taken by British director Sally Potter.

Elsewhere, Cate Blanchett will existing Australian series Stateless, while Johnny Depp stars in Minamata, a biopic about Time magazine photographer William Eugene Smith.

British Oscar winner Helen Mirren will also get a life span achievement award, with a number of of her job highlights screened as aspect of the “Hommage” area.

Nazi revelations

In addition to the glamour, politics will also loom massive in excess of this year’s Berlinale.

Previous US presidential prospect Hillary Clinton is anticipated to surface for the screening of a 5-element documentary about her existence, and the festival is also reeling from revelations that its founding director, Alfred Bauer, was a high-ranking Nazi.

The prestigious Alfred Bauer prize, beforehand gained by the likes of Baz Luhrmann, was suspended soon after an investigation by newspaper Die Zeit highlighted Bauer’s standing in the Nazi social gathering.

On Tuesday, festival organisers declared they had commissioned the Munich-primarily based Institute for Present-day Heritage (IfZ) to look into Bauer’s function in the Hitler regime. — AFP