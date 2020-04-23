Clinton Morrison points out truth guiding well known Liverpool spat just after ‘telling Michael Owen how to score’ following 2001 League Cup semi-final

Clinton Morrison admits he nevertheless cringes about the minute he got himself in Michael Owen’s poor guides and unwittingly motivated Liverpool to a humiliating earn over Crystal Palace in the League Cup.

The previous striker was just 21-calendar year-outdated when he famously incurred the wrath of Reds enthusiasts by joking about Owen’s very poor type right after he aided To start with Division Palace conquer the Premiership giants 2-1 at Selhurst Park in the to start with leg of their League Cup semi-final in 2001.

getty

Scoring a target in opposition to Liverpool in the League Cup semi-ultimate went to a 21-12 months-aged Clinton Morrison’s head

But it appears he did additional than that, as Owen’s teammates were all fired up for the return leg at Anfield, and definitely battered Morrison’s Eagles facet 5-.

Liverpool later went on to beat Birmingham in the closing on penalties to win their to start with of three trophes that year, but their defeat in London was found as a big humiliation for Gerard Houllier’s males.

Liverpool had expended massive on their forward line that 12 months, but their finishing was explained as ‘nothing small of comical’ as Emile Heskey and Owen missed a collection of gilt-edged possibilities.

Morrison, in the meantime, scored the winner but then acquired himself into a bit of bother by getting a bit much too large for his boots and daring to give Owen, who would go on to win the Ballon d’Or later on that 12 months, some information on how to set the ball in the internet.

Now, we all know how Owen would have taken that, and it would not have been well.

getty

Michael Owen was likely by way of a bit of a rut at the time right after again-to-again accidents, but quickly recovered his kind and was crowned the world’s best footballer with the Ballon d’Or that year. We wonder if Clinton’s information helped…

As it transpires, the England intercontinental was injured for the next leg, but it appears like his teammates certainly had his back again, from Clinton’s recollection.

Morrison was reminded of this entire debacle on talkSPORT on Wednesday, and here’s what he experienced to say: “I’ve hardly ever explained to anyone the full tale, so listed here it goes…

“We’re playing the activity and I’m in type, I’d just scored my 11th target in 11 game titles and on my way house all the journalists arrived up to me, so I did an interview just after the match.

“I uncovered from this massively now, but they questioned me a concern: ‘With the sort you’re in at the second, do you think you would have place away the chances Michael Owen experienced on the evening?’

“And, the assured man or woman I was, I stated: ‘Yeah, most definitely, I would have place the prospects away, conveniently!’

“But the story bought so twisted in the press, that me – Clinton Morrison – was supplying ideas to Michael Owen, the good striker he was, on how to score ambitions – I really do not consider so!

“I do not imagine I would have ever mentioned that, but clearly I’m type of well-known for obtaining a dig at Michael Owen.

getty

Morrison did not make any pals in Liverpool with his responses about Owen’s skipped odds

“I try to remember a number of times later on going into the schooling and the lads were being declaring to me: ‘You’ve got this sort of a major mouth!’ I was like: ‘What do you signify? I’ve carried out absolutely nothing erroneous! I just gained us a recreation against Liverpool, you should really be thanking me!’

“But they confirmed me the paper and the headline was some thing like ‘Clinton presents Michael Owen advice on how to score goals’.

“I had to chortle. I couldn’t consider what I’d finished. It was absurd.

“To be good when I was that age, I possibly was stating things I shouldn’t have stated, but what the hell was I undertaking seeking to give Michael Owen goalscoring recommendations?”

Here’s what Morrison is quoted to have said at the time:

Clinton Morrison on Michael Owen in 2001:

“Playing from them [Liverpool] was a terrific emotion and to upstage them was even better.

“I believe Liverpool deserved a intention due to the fact they made a large amount of chances. Heskey missed a number of and Owen missed a handful of. On a superior working day they would have put them absent.

“But I was considering, I want I had some of the likelihood they had. I would have put at least two of them away.

“Owen has not been the exact same because his injury complications. I feel he is just a little bit very low on confidence at the instant with the new signing coming in and he is concerned about his position.

“He is slowly but surely coming back again and getting his pace and sharpness again but it will get time. He has bought a large amount of doubters but I had doubters at the start out of the season, each and every striker does and all I can say to him is get your head down, hit the goal and you will score plans at some point.

“Owen is a fantastic striker, he has proved that in the Premiership and he will appear back again.”

“To be truthful, that does audio like me,” Clinton added on talkSPORT. “So I simply cannot even deny it!

“The tale receives much better too, mainly because we go to the 2nd leg and Liverpool battered us. I realized straight away that I almost certainly gave their team-talk by carrying out the job interview, I bear in mind Steven Gerrard giving me stick, which is good more than enough.

“Liverpool enthusiasts were bettering me, as well, and I acquired a chance appropriate in entrance of the Kop and I’m thinking: ‘Please Clinton, you have been obtaining it all night…’

“The ball has dropped six yards out and I have finished a entire air kick, I have entirely missed the ball.

“As I was going for walks again slowly Gary McAllister taps me on the shoulder and suggests: ‘Don’t get worried about it mate, Michael Owen would have scored that!’

getty

Clinton looks dejected following his Palace facet were being overwhelmed 5- at Anfield, dropping their League Cup semi-closing 7-2 more than two legs

“I just wanted the spherical the swallow me up, I wanted to occur off!

“I did occur out and apologise and I’ve viewed Michael Owen several occasions on holidays in Portugal and I have always absent up to him and apologised to him confront to encounter – that’s all I can do.

“At that time I thought I was invincible, but I was wrong.”

Perfectly, talkSPORT host Natalie Sawyer discovered what Clinton claimed in his apology, and this is it…

“I want to apologise to Michael Owen and Liverpool, as I was misquoted.”

“But you weren’t misquoted have been you Clinton,” Natalie pointed out. “That’s what you said!”

What a plonker!