Clippers honor Bryant, Raptors hold Cavs back Sports

Players and fans watch a video tribute to Kobe Bryant before the game between LA Clippers and Sacramento Kings begins at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 30, 2020. – Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY sports photo via Reuters

LOS ANGELES, October 6 / PRNewswire / – De’Aaron Fox had a career high of 34 points in the first game at Staples Center Arena yesterday when the Sacramento Kings defeated Los Angeles Clippers 124-103 since Kobe Bryant was killed in a terrible helicopter crash ,

Paul George shared a heart-warming, two-minute video homage that was shown before the competition, while Bryant’s Los Angeles Lakers # 8 and # 24 jerseys were released in the top left corner of the arena.

“I’m really proud of the way our boys played,” said Kings coach Luke Walton, a teammate at Bryant’s on the Lakers.

“We got tired after playing last night and then got into an emotional situation in a difficult week.”

The Clippers played without Kawhi Leonard after the All-Star striker was injured due to back pain.

Buddy Hield improved Sacramento by 19 points and set a franchise record with 21 three points.

Clippers guard George only managed eight points in the 2-of-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, newly-named all-stars Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam together won 42 points when reigning NBA champion Toronto Raptors won their ninth consecutive game by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 115 to 109.

Lowry scored 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter and Siakam added 19 as the Raptors extended their season’s best.

Lowry, who is playing the All Star game for the sixth time in a row, has been selected by the Eastern Conference as one of seven reserves for teammate Siakam, who was selected as the starter last week.

“Grind it out”

Serge Ibaka had a team high of 26 points when the Raptors and the Cavaliers completed a 3-game sweep of the season series.

“To be honest, it was a popular game from start to finish,” said Raptors coach Nick Nurse. “You just have to work it out and find a way.”

Norman Powell scored eight of his 16 points in the final 62 seconds of the game for Toronto to dull a Cavs rally. Fred VanVleet had eight points and the best 12 assists of the season when he won.

Kevin Love and Collin Sexton each scored 23 points for Cleveland.

Darius Garland had 16 points and eight assists, Kevin Porter and Larry Nance added 13 points each, and Tristan Thompson had two points and 12 rebounds.

Toronto took a 10-point lead on a clutch three-point basket with 5:41 remaining.

However, the Cavaliers made a 9-0 run, and Love’s three-pointer shortened the lead to one point, while the fourth of 100: 99 was just under four minutes.

Powell followed with three hands and 35 seconds before the end to give Toronto a six point lead. He added two free throws to bring the lead back to six within 20 seconds.

Trae Young scored 39 points and the Atlanta Hawks angered the Philadelphia 76ers with 39 points in the first quarter on their way to a 127:11 win.

John Collins scored 17 points and a season high of 20 rebounds for the Hawks, who avenged an earlier loss of 105-103 against the Sixers.

Ben Simmons led the 76ers with 31 points.

Young had 14 points and De’Andre Hunter scored 10 out of 15 points in the first quarter when the Hawks won their third consecutive trip home.

In a late game, Nikola Jokic had 28 points and 10 assists, Will Barton scored 18 when Denver Nuggets took a 106-100 win over Utah Jazz.

Jerami Grant added 15 points, Torrey Craig scored 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Michael Porter came off the bench to score 12 points and 12 rebounds for the nuggets, which overcame Jordan Clarkson’s fourth quarter surge.

Clarkson scored 24 of his seasonally best 37 points in the fourth quarter. – AFP