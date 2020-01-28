Clippers-Lakers game postponed by NBA as LA mourns Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers in 2016. (Harry How / Getty)

The NBA postponed the Lakers’ game against the Clippers on Tuesday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles as the city mourns Kobe Bryant.

After a day of discussion about whether to play the game or not, the Lakers requested that the competition be rescheduled and the Clippers responded

In order to compensate for the change from primetime, the Celtics Heat game has been postponed and is now being played at 8 p.m. morning

The Lakers, who also canceled training on Monday, made the following statement: “The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank you all for the tremendous support and condolences. This is a very difficult time for all of us. We will continue to support the Bryant family and will provide more information as it becomes available. “

Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who got extremely emotional with the media about Bryant’s death before getting his team ready for Sunday play, probably had no trouble postponing the game.

Doc Rivers burst into tears when he talked about Kobe Bryant 😭 pic.twitter.com/FXXZ47nwwq

– Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) January 26, 2020

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which deeply grieves the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday,” the NBA said.

Bryant, who is posthumously inducted into the 2020 class in the Hall of Fame, has spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers, bringing the NBA championship to Los Angeles five times. He won the MVP final twice.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, but it is likely that the tragedy was caused, at least in part, by poor weather conditions in which the police had dropped the bombs.

