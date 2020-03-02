clippers-proprietor-steve-ballmer-in-negotiations-to-obtain-the-discussion-board-from-msg,-espn-stories

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is in highly developed negotiations to buy the Forum in Inglewood from the Madison Square Garden Firm, resources notify ESPN.

The Clippers did not remark on the report but the workforce explained to ESPN they are continuing ahead with strategies to create a condition-of-the-artwork, 18,000-seat arena.

ESPN is reporting the acquisition would clear a main hurdle in the team’s endeavours to make a new property arena in Inglewood.

MSG has been in a lawful fight with the town of Inglewood and Ballmer about his designs to build the facility. MSG did not supply a remark for the tale.