[clive-owen-will-make-hilarious-visual-appearance-in-‘curb-your-enthusiasm’]

Clive Owen is the newest movie star to make a cameo in Control Your Enthusiasm, playing a heightened variation of himself.

In last night’s (February 16) episode ‘Insufficient Praise’, the Closer actor performs a 1-man exhibit that Larry is left impressed by.

Nevertheless, Larry’s reaction was fairly motivated by that of the viewers, and later on leaves a voicemail that Owen interprets as inadequate praise, which leaves the actor in a bit of a disaster.

Fans seeing had a great deal of praise for the actor’s visual appearance:

I’m not indicating Clive Owen is the Most effective actor. I’m saying he’s the ONLY actor who is great. 😍#CurbYourEnthusiasm pic.twitter.com/cYELYAKFGs — The Elegant Alcoholic (@brownanddrunk) February 17, 2020

This episode is likely one particular of the finest types in the background of #CurbYourEnthusiasm. Clive Owen and Isla Fisher certainly have it. The Sex Doll gag is unquestionably amazing and properly executed. — Jack (@JackCox) February 17, 2020

Clive Owen, Isla Fisher, and Vince Vaughn on this episode of #CurbYourEnthusiasm pic.twitter.com/jbFw6uAiz6 — JamakeComedy (@Jamake0602) February 17, 2020

Previously speaking about getting Owen for a cameo, executive producer Jeff Schaffer told The Hollywood Reporter: “We read that Clive Owen was a enormous enthusiast — we considered that was not possible — but we had been explained to Clive Owen enjoys the show, and we have been creating an episode and thought it would be excellent if Clive Owen could perform Clive Owen in the season.

“We just received thoroughly lucky that this astounding movie star has a fondness for Control, and boy, he knocked it out of the park.”

In the meantime, lovers of Control Your Enthusiasm recently mocked Donald Trump soon after he tweeted a clip of Larry David wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat.

The US President posted a clip from the demonstrate of David efficiently diffusing a road rage incident with a biker by carrying a single of the hats. However, Trump appeared to disregard or totally skip the context when submitting the clip with “TOUGH Fellas FOR TRUMP!”

David just lately weighed-into the future US election, admitting that a Bernie Sanders presidency would be “terrible” for him as he would have to participate in the Senator more often on Saturday Evening Stay.