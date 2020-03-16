Clive Tyldesley commentates on wife building lasagne as coronavirus wreaks havoc on European football

The coronavirus pandemic has suspended most football throughout Europe leaving all of us at a unfastened stop asking yourself what to do with our weekends to fill the void.

The Leading League and EFL have been postponed until at minimum April 3 – and there are no ensures they will resume on that date.

Getty Photographs

The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc on the sporting planet

Star footballers have taken to social media to put up updates on what they have been executing with their unforeseen free of charge time.

This has ranged from house workouts, to perfecting dance moves, to enjoying video clip online games.

All people is getting to be a bit innovative in how they cope without having our beloved game – what specifically do individuals persons who do not treatment about sport do at the weekend?

Fortunately, talkSPORT’s very possess famous sports activities broadcaster Clive Tyldesley is retaining up sane by entertaining us all inspite of the lack of football.

Jamie O’Hara suggests the ideal way to conclusion Leading League period amid coronavirus outbreak – Liverpool need to be champions

With no match to commentate on, he determined to help his wife out in the kitchen though she was planning a lasagne.

Footballers are getting in some observe as and when they can at house, and Tyldesley was no unique – commentating on the cooking process with a hilarious outcome!

In a bid to raise spirits as Britain battles the unfold of the virus, Tyldesley announces each individual component in ‘tonight’s fixture’ like he would the gamers forward of a match.

YouTube – Clive Tyldesley

Clive Tyldesley posted the amazing online video on his YouTube webpage

“Oil, mince, basil, pepper, salt, garlic, TOMATO PUREE, stock, vegetables” go into the pan before a VAR test for likely stockpiling of onions by his spouse.

Just after ‘check complete’, he can take the concluded dish out of the oven and announces: “And there it is, oh outcome!

“Try and retain smiles on your faces. We have received some aged neighbours we have checked on currently, do the exact same. Remain safe and sound.”

You can check out the whole hilarious movie, above…

Weekend just one of no soccer is completed! Just two a lot more to go (ideally) in advance of it returns once again.