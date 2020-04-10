Clone Wars, Ahsoka’s Jedi can’t fight for the next challenge

TV Reviews All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

I learned about something called “reset” on Twitter. Resetting is an annoying, angry moment at the beginning of an episode or at the beginning of an action break after an ad, where the characters repeat or retell the plot, conflict, or goal until that point. Well, if you’re a show created before the binge era, you’ll probably see more of them, because there are characters in forgotten commercials who read what happened 10-20 seconds ago. Needless to say, resetting for streaming shows isn’t really necessary (I understand, like a quick update that can help episodes when restarting a binge session), but it’s hard to break old habits. The initial reset in the “Together Again” situation shakes a thought that put an end to “Dangerous Debt,” a moment that exemplifies the vibe of the whole arc.

Rafa ended his “Dangerous Debt” with a sad, perhaps regrettable resignation, that he should not have embarked on such a dangerous mission of space smuggling. At the beginning of “Together Again,” he returns to Ahsoka’s intervention and Trace’s naive insult. Rafa’s angry behavior has been established, but it is not clear whether the trail or the direction or development of Rafa. In short, I am losing track of these Martez sisters. Although I don’t fully understand their motives, many are forced to – I can’t understand their motives anymore. The relationships and energies that Ahsoka sees as a foil begin to unfold in the seams. Their dynamic or static characteristics are not against anything. In the second part of this arc, it worked like a broad, comic-free, stupid, self-elemental energy, but here no sisters learn anything from or about each other, no one really changes, the toxic nature of their half-relationship is still polite, and perhaps Worse, Ahsoka can gain nothing from experience.

You can probably argue that Rafa and Aksoka made quite tense, courageous sacrifices. Ahsoka plays the role of a treacherous master. The clever trick is that the sisters play their sensitive parents as potential bait, although the parents said they were long dead, you know as a Jedi that Ahsoka has a good chance to escape. When out of Pykes’ grasp, Rafa makes a surprising claim and saves Ahsoka, even shocking Trace – although he’s too cautious to recognize Ahsoka’s original motive (it’s hard to find a place where the show wants to see Trace’s stain; it’s not so funny). ), but this is not at the level of “development concerns” where you can argue Rafa’s real protective role). So Ahsoka throws explosives to hide his surroundings, and Rafa and Trace use force to steal more spices as a chip against a random spice supplier. Ahsoka’s mission has the benefit of being a little tense, as well as being a part of his character: to better disrupt the drug smuggling operation. The mission of the Martez sisters is simply naughty. It feels unnecessary, the lack of “real” security for such a valuable commodity is nonsense (especially since they robbed Pyke’s post) and it is not described in a comic way that allows goofiness to have a comical intent. Basically, it’s just dumb.

In the middle of Ahsoka’s secret mission, he sees Pike talking to Darth Maul. I’ll expand a bit below here, but basically the Pyke / spice operation is bigger than shown here. (This is probably to match the appearance of the Mandarlorians, around Ahsoka, especially Bo-Katan, the woman who took off her helmet at the end.) Ahsoka is captured, then the sisters are captured and return, revealing that Ahsoka is now a Jedi. Rafa and Trace simply … accept. Mature of them, no doubt, makes all the secrets of the Ahsoka meaningless, even internal, without creating any conflict. What’s worse, Ahsoka doesn’t even get a chance to explain anything about it. When someone asks why he would stay away from being a Jedi, he answers “it’s complicated” and says nothing else. This is the most important dramatic work needed from all this arc! It was an escape.

The “dangerous debt” ends with Ahsoka dealing with Bo-Katan and the rest of the Mandalorians, their common enemy, Maul. The next episode is called “Old Friends, Not Forgotten” and I will probably continue Ahsoka’s story. I hope that Sister Martez will be more productive and rewarding than the saga. They had no moments, but I can’t imagine them or this arc happily remembered. Apparently, a lot of assets have already been created, so Star Wars: Clone Wars probably had to use them. But still, the show didn’t get much out of them.

Acute observations

Rafa decided to save Ahsoka so as not to want the Jedi to be against him. I get that this line is meant to disguise the real feelings, but I don’t know, it’s messy and nonsense. I think that due to the reading of the line, the subtext is completely lost.

I thought Trace was a terrible pilot? This would be such a specific, unique obstacle that we encounter during the last reunion of Pykes. But Trace is really doing some great air moves. It’s as if the show has completely forgotten about it.

To shorten a very long story, Ahsoka once fought with Bo Wiz-Katan and his patron, Pre Vizs, a patron of the more militaristic sect of the Mandalorians, known as the Death Penalty. (Bo-Katan’s sister was the leader of a more peaceful sect of the Mandalorians.) Ahsoka fled, and in the meantime Maul came, joined the Front and Death Adviser, killed Sabine, and captured Mandalor. After that, the alliance with Maul Pykes and Hutts forced him to form a shadow team, to control the smuggling of all kinds of illegal things. Pre Maula tried to betray, but was killed. Bo-Katan probably reached Ahsoka to rebel against Maul’s rule and fight again, but Maul was given his tail by Dooku and Sidious (another long story). So technically Maul has to go, but according to Wookieepedia he came back and reaffirmed his dominance in a kind of comic? I do not know again. I’m glad to hear from all of you there!

