Clone Wars celebrates the return of Ahsoka Tano with a secret, seeded melodrama

Back! After a hard and miserable encounter with his own Jedi people, accused of a crime he did not commit, he abandoned the Order, losing faith in the world that Ahsoka Tano knew and understood. (Now I end my attempt to imitate the show’s opening sounds.) Fans of the Star Wars spectacle are eagerly waiting to see this student-turned stubbornness on the small screen, which begs the question: Why is Axsoka Tano so low? famous? A little stubborn, a little wheezing, a little careless, and not the most perfect character we have ever seen. Everything that describes Anakini, which makes them a perfect pair. Ahsoka also has the benefit of being a “new” character in the Lightning Wars world (in fact we don’t see him in the movies), a character we have to watch for seven seasons. We saw him learn, grow, and improve in everything. He is optimistic, hopeful and generally positive, and his betrayal and hostility have done more damage than the Jedi pursuit – especially Anakini. Unlike Luke Skywalker (and, frankly, Anakan), we have seen Ahsoka’s daily development (almost figuratively). Luke was the chosen one. Ahsoka had to join the work.

I was also very excited when I saw Axsoka’s return, and it’s a pleasure to see Snips again, I don’t know if “I went on a trail” … the best re-entry of the character. The opening sequence allowed him to bike to the depths of the Coruscant – not too far from the Jedi Council – only because his bike had trouble. To be fair is a very bold, visually impressive sequence, with Ahsoka bouncing off the bike and landing on various machines and ships to avoid some sense of control and control, especially the ending wall. However, it is an introduction that shows Ahsoka’s return as something dirty. It was a little tidy at first, but it seems weird to get it back in such a “bad way” right after overcoming it. His aerial incompetence causes him to crash on a platform outside a mechanical shop run by a curious, curious woman named Trace, and here are really strange, story-telling places.

The trace is a mystery of a character – a straight forward, typical, somewhat fragile Star Wars mechanic and a man who feels better about Ahsoka’s current state. He was very nice and versatile, maybe too much, and even though Ahoska provided his bike for credit, there is something to be said of him. His main goal is to leave Coruscant with his sister, and he and Ahsoka discuss different reasons for that. The Jedi, Trace claims, starts wars and pays little attention to the bottom of the “surface,” and while protesting Ahsoka, there is a reluctance in her voice that she may not believe what she says. Jedi’s defense is beyond the habit of thinking, no longer a basic principle or belief. He learned first hand that the Jedi can be indifferent indirectly to them.

I’m not sold as a character in Trace, but he and Ahsoka are down, there is a mixed rapport, which is quite nice. But while demanding money from Pintu Trace, the episode goes a different direction. Ahsoka is forced to fight Pintu’s donkeys with some impressive fighting skills, but it feels random and is now in the midst of an unusual, sketchy situation. All of this has to do with the sharp, shadowy characters of Tras’s sister, Rapha, wearing something like Coruscant’s True Housewives and having a point to fix. “Gone with the Track” aims to “find the lost hero in a confused world” and is as confused as they come – Rafa “runs” a semi-shady droid-building shop (looks like impossible; how many rooms are there?) . Ahsoka looks pretty biased against everything, but it’s just weird that she doesn’t give up – but she says that she still feels that she’s owed much to her character, probably owed Izz for all her help. The whole adventure scenario involving the escaped dual hoop droid was entertaining, but it was fun when the trail and the Raffa could really be used to develop more who they really are and how Ahsoka hooked up with them (or not). Ahsoka uses some of its powers, which means it still exists!

“Gone With a Trail” is a better episode or worse part. More … flawless, there are plenty of loose elements that let the arc go in the direction it wants. There is no accurate information on what will happen except for the more nutty clashes between Trace, Rafa, and Ahsoka, and although the development between these two sisters may require a little more work to really take care of the audience, it may give Ahsoka some relief. . clarity, direction or purpose. Ahsoka has enough good intentions to follow her fragility and seek some kind of post-Challenge, deeply entertaining, not even the most entertaining or hard-hitting story of all siblings. fruit. Perhaps a future episode will help bring it all together. But back to Togruta!

Critical observations

Star wars have never been a nuance-based franchise, but a brief glimpse of Ahsoka standing on the platform, watching a ship rise above and heading for an unknown direction. He does not say anything, his eyes are shortened, taking into account the small size of the moment. He knows he has made the right decision, but he doesn’t know what to do next or how to proceed. As he gets stuck in life, he is “stuck” to everything around him – at this low level, as he is now in a difficult situation. When is all this subtext, twenty-second screen time? Well done.

It ultimately depends on the direction of the arc, but I think thematically it can be about toxic relationships, even among loved ones and how to identify and get rid of them. Rafa clearly has a terrible effect on Trace, but Trace can’t keep his sister from pulling him. It may be that this is in parallel with Ahsoka’s relationship with Anakin. We know he was bad, but he wasn’t bad, so his relationship with Ahsoka wasn’t poisonous. (Or? Did I miss the mark?)

I suppose the shippers will do something about Axsokace? I dont know.

