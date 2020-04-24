Clone Wars composes its own duel of destinies

TV Reviews All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

If there’s one major flaw in The Clone Wars, it’s that the full show is limited to the events of Star Wars movies (and to some extent the events that take place in canon shows and comics). Much of this suggests that the show has to be written about all the events that take place in other sources, but another noteworthy point is that the characters tend to tell or refer to some of these Star Wars media events, incredible events, even by viewers at the moment. they thought they were known and understood. This is a circular way to say that I have never been as big as a villain in Maul, whether I speak or not. He spoke of his magnificent Shakespearean dreams and visions of future events (Order 66, The Fall of the Republic, Darth Sidious, The Jedi / Sith are useless – both as a force and as pawns of inevitability for the future). it makes no sense because we know everything about these things. (Sam Witwer gives it all in these speeches, but it still feels like a melodramatic repetition). But as things take on a personal character, as the episode finally comes to life, it grows from vague announcements to the best confrontations in franchise history.

"The Phantom Lamp"

A-

A-

A-

“The Phantom Lamp”

Although it achieves a personal goal before it is concrete, the Phantom Lamp forces us to establish what we already know in an atmosphere of fear. I appreciate the direction and music of the episode – the tense, pulsating sound tone (towards composer Kevin Kiner) and the fact that the first half of the episode manages to relieve enough tension by making / watching a camera that looks like something from a horror movie. But the prequel nature of future events cannot be avoided. When Obi-Wan tells Ahsoka and the Mandalore team what they know about this “Darth Sidious” and that Anaki tells Ahsoka that he killed Dook and spied on the chancellor, they all have a dramatic atmosphere, but that’s not the point, because we know the result (and this show can do something about it). I don’t know if you know). They beat the story a little longer. Again, the direction and music are perfect; if you don’t know what’s going on and have a chance that the Star Wars content is unfamiliar to many young viewers, this is really impressive. The vague expressions and insights of the characters trying to understand what is happening in the universe as a whole are so great that during this time a cruel force like Maul is erasing the clones as if nothing had happened. The tracking shot on the clone soldier’s fallen bodies before heading down into the tunnel is fantastic.

The point of this episode is to go beyond the dramatic exposition and filling in the gaps to what Maul does and plans in relation to Mandalore, and to Ahsoka’s suitability for all of this (to be fair, to provide this exposition). and fill in the gap in the important and necessary context). There seems to be some retreat, but the growing hostility between the Maulandrals was ultimately intended to rule the Republic and Obi-Wan / Anakin, so it could effectively kill Anaki and disrupt Sidious’s master plan. (Is that all the chaos that the plan planted in building the Shadow Collective? This is not an episode.) Prime Minister Almeja sends Gar Saxon to assassinate, tortures Jesse for information about who Ahsoka is, and why he came instead of all the people. The plot of the assassination is unusual – Almec stretches for a second and the heck looks like Ahsoka, as Bo-Katan resorted to physical violence to get an answer from him, but the fight that ensued is intense and ruthless. Saxon and Bo-Katan make it two-way between elevators, and it’s a visual treat – but nothing compared to the latter.

“Skywalker” is a name that Almec says to Ahsoka, and it is a name that betrays and consumes Maul, and both will inevitably fight over it. What was unexpected was the extreme intensity of this battle, this climate battle of lost, abandoned souls. Tensions arise between these old Disciples as the battle between the Clones and the Mandalorians rages outside the throne room, amid explosions, clashes, and explosions. An explosion, especially from the window of a throne room, shatters incredibly shattered glass, ashes, and sparks over these two figures. Ahsoka approaches dangerously to accept Maulun’s offer to join him to stop Sidious – he doesn’t know he knows the Jedi and really has nowhere else to go – but his inner loyalty and friendship with Anakin pulls him back (more on Field Observations). So two fights – and all this is one of the fiercest, wildest, epic lamp battles I’ve seen in a franchise. Against the backdrop of the war, Maul and Ahsoka all fight to the iron gates of some kind of building, and I think Axsoka somehow illuminates Maul in the best way possible. Then he was captured, talking about a future that was still burning before he was surprised.

Aksoka wins – but now what? Everything he hears and discovers is happening now, and with two more episodes to go through this final season, he doesn’t know what will happen next. Maul refuses to be “The Phantom Lamp,” but seems to know a lot about this mysterious Sidious and this terrible future Maul. (Undoubtedly, Ahsoka feels strong enough to understand that there are some truths in his views.) Of course, we know what it is, and Star Wars can’t handle it, but for Ahsoka, the meaning is more interesting. These may be the most powerful Star Wars: Clone Wars are all around; let’s hope the decline stops.

Acute observations

One direction in which the franchise should go after the Last Jedi was Kylo Ren’s rejection of the Sith and the Dark Side, and there was a lot of talk about launching them as a whole. a new approach – and perhaps had to be with Ray. Here it is: Both Ahsoka and Maul were betrayed by their masters and abandoned their respective “orders.” And Maul doesn’t break Ahsoka with this “third” option – he kills Sidious, which is similar to killing Snoke, and accepts it himself! Until then, I don’t believe Maul’s claim about the sensitive-looking Anakin. The irony of irony.

There is a brief picture of the people of Mandalore complaining about the Republic and the clones as an occupying force that leads civilians to safety. It’s a little tricky, but like most claims in Star Wars, privacy doesn’t mean it’s not a noble subject. It shows the transition from the Republic to the Empire, its power and control over other lands, which is very similar to the more sensitive aspects of US foreign policy. Also, the path of a scene / moment to get down to earth in any meaningful way is very short.

“Justice is just building an existing power base …” Maul may be deceived and out of his mind, but this is a very strange point.

The absolute breadth of this battle is ironic, because if you don’t know, Maul’s last, deadly battle took place in less than two seconds. It was carried out by Obi-Wan in one movement, alone and sympathetically, without any explosion. As I mentioned in that study, Maul has no significance in the world of Star Wars as a whole, but it is important that he is alone with Ahsoka (and Ezra) as a chaotically evil temptress.

