Clone Wars review: Spectacle character development

Photo: Disney (Disney Plus Press Site) TV Reviews All our TV reviews are in one place.

There is not much to explore in this part of the Bad Batch story arc. These presumably unwanted, modified clones have revealed that this is the first batch of episodes, although in reality, not everything is sensitive, and despite some aggressive comments, Clone Force 99 is more or less on the same page as Anakin and Rex. Basically, this team aims to watch the donkey with all kinds of intense spots and clown attacks. The emphasis and analysis will then be focused primarily on how the action is described and how this unauthorized attack can be seen on screen. “Bad Batch” was a great opportunity for the show to be reconfigured with a rotating, rotating camera, which is always welcome. The “Distant Exo” was scarce, as the camera did not hide the fact that different enemy droids had won, clumsier behavior or behavior. Even though “on the wings of Keeradax”? Now this episode is a cure.

“On the wings of Keeradax”

B +

B +

“On the wings of Keeradax”

Bosco Ng cartoons have been part of the Star Wars show for most, but not for all of them, and other prominent directors (Stewart Lee, Giancarlo Volpe and others) really don’t get a chance at their wider, creative efforts (mostly in mild gray / white corridors). according to the legends). Here, with the massive waves of wild local diodes that have to work to fight / escape our heroes and them, Ng is really starting to extend the dynamics of the visuals. As always, there is a large rotating camera (mostly adjusted for the second half of the episode I get), but the first ten minutes consist of static, wide and medium shots to create scale. difficult, deep affinities to build nearby runs, runs and claustrophob tunnels. Instead of the special, intriguing style of the show, which was a huge transition, it was drawn into a large-scale battle from films.

The on-screen visual beam is perfect to help past some of the eye-catching gaps in the story of the Clone Wars weaknesses. The technological “note” of locals to call the winged creatures was a little too comfortable (noting everything, not enough to explain everything, it’s not the usual thing the archetype is), but at least visually and excessive – the top movement around it was made for it. . Anakin and all the clones are able to jump on these winged creatures for sharp flying / fighting sequences (we also learn that some enemy droids can fly), but it ends? They are chased by cemeteries, one is thrown into the abyss, the rest chase them, but suddenly the team makes a safe landing in the village village watching droids? I watched this scene several times and couldn’t adjust the heads and tails. “The Wings of Keeradax” needed to make room for the following scene, but they just … abandoned the pursuit. It’s in a hurry.

Photo: Disney (Disney Plus Press Site)

The view below is not that good. The locals are very distressed, and these are the people who live in peace until all these military operations reach their homes and decide to fight droids very easily. Personally, I don’t think that Rex’s speech and Echon’s demeanor are working hard enough to convince all cultures to join them, or that it doesn’t strike me as a society that we know very little about and conceptually understand. pay close attention to what exactly happened or even prepared to die for them. (Rex does not claim that the Technological Union will threaten them too). But they are still united, and we get the best part of Clone Wars: a comprehensive war. Adding fast, chaotic, nutritious and big balloons as the show’s best-of-its-kind battle lineup is crazy. Anakin’s easy-to-find one is a walk-in for a haughty, self-confident person, but watching Rex and the Bad Batch release the other was fun. The wings do not do much in the interpersonal area, and to a certain extent the characteristics are quite abysmal, but the animation and direction are the best, an exciting twenty-two minutes.

Critical observations

This “decimator” was a strange device. I wish I could get through the doors fast enough, but the Telsa-esque electric tents were weird. It is difficult to measure the danger we have never seen before.

I am a bit worried that Echo didn’t seem to survive as soon as he was in hell, but he could also take a very serious part in the final battle. The episode ends in an unhealthy mood after Rex says it will be like the old times when it came out of a strange tone … I mean, the Echo situation implies that many things will never be the same. so there might be more to come to his particular story (no, I didn’t watch the unfinished versions of these episodes).

In a battle in the native village, there is a wild fire where a villager falls to the ground, and a droid approaches him and shoots him in vain. This is a brutal image, and although Clone Wars is about to go to some dark places in the end, I don’t think I ever saw the show directly kill it.

Star Wars