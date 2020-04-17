Clone Wars (type) brings the team together again for the final arc

TV Reviews All our TV reviews in one convenient place.

From the beginning, the “Old Friends Not Forgotten” signals, as always, show noticeable differences in the tone of the show. There is a dark green, basic LUCASARTS intro hood card. On my screen, especially the deliberate, low res. Star Wars: The Clone Wars logo appears, but the blood is red instead of the bright yellow text. There is no longer a nonsense quote – just a direct, very specific “Part I.” Here is a visual connection with Mandalorian. There are reports that Rosario Dawson has chosen Ahsoka, who will appear on the show next season, as a live action option. With Episode III, there is work to be done to join Episode III, and along with the Star Wars Rebels, various comics have also reported on this special moment in the Star Wars universe. The introduction suggests that there is no need to play around anymore. We all know that these last episodes have a number of things to do: the remaining gaps at the moment should work to fill these gaps in Star Wars (although filling the gap is not the franchise’s best idea). But he must prove himself in order to conclude with a stronger and more decisive note that the last two arcs have failed in a controversial way.

Old Friends Not Forgotten

Again, the more things change, the more things that seem to be the subject of the same episode become the same (even expressed in the title of the episode). One of the issues with Clone Wars is that the species “sends off” through some of the dubious narrative points it makes at the opening. Of course, Anakin is sloppy here – the nature of his character, used here to distract attention – at the same time these droids – believes in the belief that these machines of all shapes and sizes cannot detect a large number of clones. under the bridge (if there were a few clones, I could get it, but suddenly there was a battalion under them). Clone Wars are moments of little nonsense for soldiers who sometimes perform miracles in physical battles, fighting, dying, winning, retreating, and elsewhere. Especially in the story, at the same time, when the Jedi is “charming” in the midst of all this with his cracking wisdom, it really takes the audience out of the sad aspects of this moment. Still, I don’t think Anaki’s plan is all clever; it was just comfortable working. There was nothing suggesting the emergence of a tactical droid in connection with Anaki’s surrender, and it is not clear why the mass droid army collapsed completely after taking it.

At the very least, there is a reason to show Anaki’s unchecked ego early. When Ahsoka appears on the hologram, it must be closed immediately. Anakin, who is hurried, stuttering, and a little cunning, is almost silent when he sees it as a transparent image; but when the two meet, the cool and heartfelt chamberlain feels superior to any and all the awkwardness of the past. Well, most. As Ahsoka walked between the formation of the soldiers trained for Rex, the bubbles of anxiety slowly stretched to the surface as she painted the marks of paint on her helmets. It is a gesture of goodwill, but all Ahsoka can see his face on the instruments of war a hundred times. As the siege of Corccant occurs at the same time as he and Bo-Katan want to recapture Mandalore and capture Maul, the lower part becomes the press here. A wrong argument. Obi-Wan is very cold at first not entertaining any part of Ahsoka’s wish, but Ahsoka’s not even taking any measures to understand the news is very cold on her side (especially since she spends a lot of time) two sisters in Coruscant who are victims of war hostage damage). Ahsoka claims that Obi-Wan played politics and favoritism; When Obi-Wan says it’s not fair, Ahsoka replies, “I’m not trying to be,” and it’s just petty, manipulative and nonsense. Ashley Eckstein sells as much as she can, but the dialogue really has no place to work. Anakin offers a concession: send Rex and Ahsoka to Mandalore with a gang when he and Obi-Wan are dealing heavy damage to Coruscant (So explain where he and Rexin were during episode III). It’s a good discount, but it’s a little weird that it wasn’t considered soon. At the very least, Anakin re-presents Ahsoka with double ovens, corrects all previous inconveniences, and re-establishes a basic friendship in spite of everything. It’s a great time (as far as I can think) to see him for the last time before Darth Vader.

Thus, Ahsoka, Bo-Katan, Rex, and a group of clone soldiers set out for Mandalore, taking part in a mass battle with counter-energy and opening battle rhythms. The latter began with a struggle of defeat that turned into a losing struggle; the first begins as if it were a victory struggle – I can’t be the only one who knows that Ahsoka destroyed enemy ships, rescued his comrades and landed on the Mandalorian platform, turned off the lights, blew up behind him, pumping his blood in an incredible sight. – without becoming a loser. At the center of these curves stands the Jedi. Anaki’s confident walk in the sky, in the open air, on a one-way bridge, tricking drones and shaking people only causes Ahsoka to be deceived by her men so that she does not enter the dark, covered, maze-like tunnels. and the newly launched Maul. It doesn’t make excuses for the more vibrating, explanatory choices of the opening, but at least it makes it clear that the opening exists as it is. The first episode of this last season of “Old Friends Not Forgotten” (relative) from scratch is off to a strong start. I hope they can stick to the descent as Ahsoka did.

Acute observations

Saw Gerrera also knows the frequency with which Ahsoka contacted Anakin. Other than a cool reference, I don’t know what that means or what its purpose is.

Gar Saxon is in this episode where you may remember the Star Wars Rebels. Rook Cast makes a cameo working with Saxon to free Maulu from prison in the comics after Sith captures him. Filoni and his team are working hard to make all these loose franchise elements fit together. I don’t think it’s perfect, but it satisfies most fans!

