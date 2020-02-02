Close Ajax win over PSV due to triple injury

Ajax prevailed against PSV Eindhoven and rebuilt their lead at the top of the Eredivisie in a game overshadowed by injuries to three key players.

Joël Veltman, Ryan Babel and striker Quincy Promes hobbled away during the game, leaving Erik ten Hag with a headache. Veltman sustained a knee injury and Promes suffered a thigh injury in the first half, while Babel’s game ended early after a collision with PSV goalkeeper Lars Unnerstall.

AZ Alkmaar was tied with the champions on Friday evening with a comfortable 4-0 win against RKC Waalwijk, while PSV’s defeat in the battle for third place was four points behind Feyenoord and Willem II.

Ajax rarely looked in danger against PSV, but was unable to extend Promes’ goal in the 35th minute when Donny van de Beek landed a blocked shot at his feet.

Ten Hag said to NOS: “I don’t know if it’s just a coincidence, but this squad has been incredibly bad in the last calendar year.” You just have to accept it. We have a lot of players to choose from and need them. “

PSV is losing ground

AZ drove a comfortable win against RKC in the opening game of the weekend. The choice of four goals fell to Oussama Idrissi’s second goal in the 65th minute when the winger cut in from the left and fired an unstoppable shot from the edge of the box.

Dick Advocaats Feyenoord was just as impressive against Emmen as the 3-0 victory of the Rotterdam team. Oguzhan Özyakup, who came on loan from Besiktas last week, got the start in the second minute before Nicolai Jørgensen and Luis Sinisterra scored more goals in the second half.

Willem II prevailed unbeaten in a 1-0 win against Heracles in nine games. Dries Saddiki deserved better than a template for his acrobatic scissor kick, but when his shot came back from the post, Sebastian Holmen was on hand to shoot him into the net.

PEC, Fortuna alleviate worries

PEC Zwolle left the play-off relegation spots when Yuta Nakayama’s 43rd-minute goal was enough to get Groningen out of the way and give Overijssel’s team their first win in four games.

Among them, ADO Den Haag missed a golden chance to improve when Thomas Necid saw his penalty and the rebound, both saved by Vitesse Arnhem’s Remko Pasveer. The game ended goalless.

Fortuna Sittard also came a step closer to safety with a 2-1 win against Heerenveen, who failed to win the sixth league game in a row. Mitchell van Bergen gave the Frisians the lead in the sixth minute, but Felix Passlack threw himself on a loose ball 15 minutes before Sven Botman’s own goal and sealed Heerenveen’s fate in the second half.

Twente Enschede ended an even longer, winless run until November 10 with a 2-0 win against promoted Sparta thanks to late goals from Peet Bijen and Ajax loaner Noa Lang.

Two teams that have not yet lost in 2020, namely VVV Venlo and Utrecht, shared the points in Limburg, with both goals falling in the 1-1 draw from the penalty point. Oussama Darfalou gave VVV the lead in the 51st minute before Simon Gustafson answered nine minutes before the end.

Results

Friday

AZ Alkmaar 4-0 RKC Waalwijk

Saturday

ADO The Hague 0-0 Vitesse Arnhem

Feyenoord 3-0 Emmen

PEC Zwolle 1-0 Groningen

Twente Enschede 2-0 Sparta Rotterdam

Sunday

Ajax 1-0 PSV Eindhoven

Fortuna Sittard 2-1 Heerenveen

VVV Venlo 1-1 Utrecht

Willem II Tilburg 1-0 Heracles Almelo

