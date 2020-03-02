[close-friends-say-20-12-months-outdated-woman-was-stalked-even-soon-after-loss-of-life]

The guy was obsessed with Marbella Valdez.

He sent her presents, purchased foods for her pals. Prosecutors say he even planted a tracking unit on her car.

And when the 20-yr-old law student’s overall body, beaten, bound and strangled, was found at a Tijuana garbage dump, he approached law enforcement to demand the case be solved. He even turned up at her funeral bearing a floral arrangement and carrying a T-shirt with her photograph and the feminist slogan “Not One particular Far more Girl” printed on it.

A 7 days afterwards, he was arrested and charged with her murder.

The guy — recognized by Mexican rules only by his first identify, Juan — has insisted on his innocence.

But friends and family say Marbella Valdez was stalked in existence and even immediately after death.

Authorities in the border condition of Baja California confirmed that the suspect is the person noticed in photos depositing bouquets on Marbella’s coffin as it was decreased into the floor on Feb. 14.

By that time, Marbella’s relatives now thought he was the one particular who killed her, but they couldn’t say a term.

“And the man confirmed up at the funeral and we experienced to shut our mouths, which was the most difficult detail in the earth,” mentioned William H. Messick, a San Diego software package executive who has operate a self-funded non-earnings considering the fact that 2014 to assistance children like Marbella as they age out of orphanages. When he never lawfully adopted her, Marbella viewed as him a father.

“I desired to toss up each time I observed him, I desired to get rid of him,” Messick claimed. “And we are receiving thrown under the bus. In the media, folks are like, ‘Oh my God, why did they enable him go to the funeral?’ We experienced no alternative, we had to engage in along, if not he would have fled, or he would have killed Brenda (Marbella’s adoptive sister).”

The pair, Messick and Brenda Villarreal, experienced carried out a lot of the investigation after she disappeared on Feb. five. Inside a couple hours, Brenda got a concept from her: Somebody experienced evidently taken Mirabella’s cellular phone and despatched out messages impersonating her.

“We knew it was not her when I 1st examine a information I got,” Brenda reported. “It claimed, ‘I truly feel terrible, I am likely to see the Dr,’ and my sister isn’t going to compose that way.”

Marbella experienced grown up in a Tijuana orphanage and Messick compensated her hire and ensured she went to college. In return, he anticipated she would go to church and not let any gentlemen, even him, into her apartment.

Juan experienced started out pursuing Marbella, a 20-calendar year-aged law university student, since mid-2019, concentrating on her predominantly at her day task as a pump attendant at an all-feminine fuel station in Tijuana.

He had been attempting to gain Marbella’s have faith in for months, giving her chocolate, bouquets, stuffed animals and other gifts.

“I would inquire her and she just variety of laughed it off, she did not truly consider it very seriously.” Messick mentioned. “I’m like, ‘Are you interested in this man?’ And she’s like, ‘Oh no, of system not.’ … Regularly there was much more things in her condominium, and like a large teddy bear. She just usually laughed it off. She thought it was hilarious, and thought it was not a major offer.”

Juan would show up to the gas station where she labored, and deliver breakfast to all Marbella’s co-staff.

That appeared harmless enough: “He would consider to win all people about , most people considered he was wonderful,” Messick claimed.

But a far more sinister facet step by step emerged. Messick said Juan seemed constantly to know where Marbella was. Immediately after his arrest, police observed a GPS locating gadget to Marbella’s car, and Messick claimed he considered the man may perhaps have taken a duplicate of the keys to her apartment.

Marbella disappeared on Feb. five and her household speedily managed to get into her messaging accounts. They were being later equipped use them to decide her place immediately after she disappeared, which matched Juan’s site.

“This male Juan, when we hacked her WhatsApp account, he recognized,” Messick recalled. “He called and said, ‘Oh, this is appealing, her WhatsApp account is lively.’ It was not like, ‘Oh my God, she’s linked.’ It was like, ‘No, it is really attention-grabbing.’ … And like two hours later, that’s when her overall body showed up. I imagine he realized we have been on to him.”

The suspect at the time reportedly labored as a sort of civilian intern for a law enforcement forensic business office and liked to existing himself as a previous cop, while he in no way was one particular. He also approached law enforcement to obtain out information on their investigation of Marbella’s loss of life, in accordance to prosecutors quoted by the newspaper El Imparcial.

State prosecutors mentioned they had additional evidence when they arrested Juan on Feb. 21, like GPS place knowledge from his telephone exhibiting he was with Marbella just after she disappeared and his DNA was identified beneath the dead woman’s fingernails.

For 3 days right after her disappearance, relatives had been telling police they suspected Juan of taking her Brenda believes that if they experienced searched Juan’s home, they could have observed her alive. “I explained to them, if you had acted, my sister could however be alive,” Brenda said

“The amount of suffering is so quite a few degrees, it is really so distressing,” Messick reported, times immediately after the preliminary arraignment. “The man was smiling at the hearing.”

-AP