Close the Coronavirus, Indoor Soccer and National Indoor Basketball

Both Pro Football and the National Baseball Hall of Fame have announced a temporary halt this weekend over concerns about the coronavirus.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, announced on Saturday that it would close from Monday, March 16 to March 27, as the nation treats the viral outbreak of COVID-19.

The museum said it would re-evaluate the situation as it approaches March 27 to determine if they need to stay closed longer.

“The health and safety of Pro Football Hall of Fame visitors, as well as staff and volunteers, are a top priority,” Football Hall of Fame said in a statement to its website. “The Hall of Fame will continue to monitor the situation closely and maintain ongoing communication with state and local health officials.”

The decision comes almost a week after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the cancellation of state-sponsored events and asked sports arenas to cancel events or play games without fans in the stands.

Similarly, the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY, has also announced that it is closing its doors in response to the virus.

The nation’s premiere baseball museum will be closed at 5 p.m. Sunday and will remain closed until staff consider it past the coronavirus threat. The museum added that it would review the decision on March 22.

“This precautionary measure is being implemented in accordance with the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and government officials to limit opportunities for large meetings and the subsequent spread of the COVID-19 virus,” said staff at a statement on the museum’s website.

