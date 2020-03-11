“Close this puppy,” Biden Won – Sanders must respect the voters

On Tuesday during MSNBC’s primary coverage, Democratic strategist James Carville said it was time to end the Democratic presidential primary, as Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was leaving the race.

Carville said: “We cannot search for these Democratic voters to say, let’s go right on. Our mission is to defeat Donald Trump. There is a 99 (percent) chance that Vice President Biden will pass the candidate. We ask for this puppy.” and we continue and worry about November. This thing is decided. There is no reason to go on, not one more day. “

He continued, “Democratic voters have made that decision. Vice President Biden is not trying to force him. You have to respect the voters. “

He added: “He respects the people of South Carolina and Virginia and Michigan and all the places they work. Yes, they need to have respect for democracy. This is very clear what Democrats all over the country say. come on, we gotta get rid of this guy What are we doing? And these are not regular hours and we have to spend it Of course the Vice President is the guy at the top He has to take the lead here We have to get this party together “We have to stop this. This is no use to move on later. It really is not. We can have respect and admire what Senator Sanders and his supporters have accomplished, but you must respect the Democratic voters… “This. Democratic voters have spoken. They have spoken clearly and clearly and they need to be heard.”

Carville concluded: “No Democrat wants this to continue. Our voters have made a determination. Vice President Biden should call Senator Sanders and say, “We’re going to have a conversation here, Senator. What do we do to get this thing going in the right direction?”

