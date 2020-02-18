[closed-circuit-ticket-information-and-facts-for-deontay-wilder-vs-tyson-fury-ii]

RINGSIDE 18/02/2020

Closed circuit tickets for the extremely predicted rematch among WBC Heavyweight Planet Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury are accessible now.

The two fighters will move into the ring Saturday, February 22 in a historic mega PPV party from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Venues web hosting Wilder vs. Fury II closed circuit telecasts are:

Mandalay Bay Ballroom at Mandalay Bay



The However at The Mirage



Nine Good Irishmen at New York-New York



Brooklyn Bridge at New York-New York



Moneyline at Park MGM



Closed circuit tickets priced at $100 (not together with applicable expenses) are now on sale at www.mgmgrand.com

Wilder vs. Fury II will see the remarkably predicted rematch among unbeaten WBC Heavyweight Earth Champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder and undefeated lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury as they headline a historic, mega PPV celebration Saturday, February 22 from the MGM Grand Yard Arena in Las Vegas.

The Wilder vs. Fury II PPV commences at 9 p.m. ET/six p.m. PT and features former heavyweight planet champion Charles Martin squaring off in opposition to former title challenger Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington for a 12-spherical IBF Heavyweight Title eliminator in the co-main celebration.

WBO Junior Featherweight Entire world Winner Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete, a.k.a “The Mexican Iron Man” will defend his title in opposition to Filipino contender Jeo Santisima in the PPV showcased bout. Furthermore, in the PPV opener, super welterweight sensation Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora will facial area 2016 Australian Olympian Daniel Lewis in a 10-spherical fight of unbeatens.