Closed nuns attract followers via online mass

The Redemptoristine sisters are used to social distancing: members of the closed Catholic order stay inside their monastery in north Dublin, except for essential or medical matters.

Ironically, the coronavirus pandemic brought them closer to the public.

Since the Covid-19 epidemic closed churches and other places of worship, there has been an increase in the number of viewers of their daily masses – broadcast via webcam from their community at St Alphonsus’ Road Upper in Drumcondra .

According to Church Services TV, through which they broadcast, 3,000 people now watch the daily mass of the nuns at 5:45 pm from their chapel.

The nuns, who broadcast their masses live on a webcam on rednuns.com, also reported an increase in emails and text messages from viewers around the world calling for prayer.

Prioress in their monastery, Sr Lucy, a woman from Offaly, said: “We have been broadcasting Mass by webcam for about 10 years now … We have viewers in China, Afghanistan, New Zealand and Australia. There are 200 countries in the world and I would say we have viewers in most of them. We even had one in Siberia, a redemporist who is back in Ireland now. “Most of the viewers are in England , she adds.

Mass is celebrated by chaplain Father Pat O’Donoghue, who is always “full of compassion, hope and encouragement during this time of crisis,” said Sister Lucy. It is frequented by members of the community, respecting the requirements of social distancing.

Sr Monica, Sr Maura and Sr Lucy at the monastery of St Alphonse in Drumcondra. Photo: Crispin Rodwell for The Irish Times

Government regulations mean that “everyone is a contemplative right now, which can be a problem for most people but it’s easy for us,” said Sr Lucy, who likes to read the mysteries of murder in stories. less praying moments.

“Lots of silence”

Being a contemplative order, they remain inside the monastery, except in exceptional circumstances. There are 14 sisters in the community and their day begins at 6:30 a.m. Most of their day, until 10 p.m., is spent in silence and prayer.

“There is a lot of silence,” said Sister Lucy, “in the cloisters and the walled garden which, now in spring, lets you know that there is a God when you see the beauty of nature all around. “

The sisters and a staff of six make altar buns for communion used in churches throughout Ireland and some in the United Kingdom. Their main source of income, it completely stopped “about 10 to 14 days ago” when the public masses were arrested. They make about 25 million altar breads a year.

Usually, television, radio, newspapers and the Internet are not part of their lives, but since the coronavirus epidemic, Sr Lucy and Sr Gabrielle watch RTÉ News every night. After which, from 10 p.m., there is “the great silence” which continues until they get up the next morning.