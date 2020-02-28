closing-procession,-memorial-support-held-for-fallen-porterville-firefighters

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) — A memorial provider will be held for two Porterville firefighters killed in the line of obligation very last 7 days.

Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones died even though battling a huge hearth at the Porterville metropolis library on Feb. 18.

Capt. Figueroa was laid to relaxation on Tuesday, and a funeral services was held for firefighter Jones Thursday.

Friday, a procession of regulation enforcement cars will go from the Porterville Hearth Station two to the Porterville Church of the Nazarene, starting off at 10: 30 a.m.

The memorial services starts at 11 a.m. It is open up to the general public.

Motion Information will stay stream the procession and support on our internet site and mobile app.

Area officers are warning motorists the company could trigger some major website traffic delays in Porterville.

Site visitors will be restricted on Olive Avenue and Mathew Avenue to aid the service. Anticipate delays concerning 6 a.m. to four p.m.

If you system to show up at the memorial, you may be directed to nearby residential locations for parking.

