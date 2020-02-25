[‘clothed-but-naked’:-actress-sherry-ibrahim-told-to-cover-up-immediately-after-putting-on-nude-coloured-leggings]

Sherry was wearing a pair of skin-restricted leggings which some people viewed as inappropriate for a woman wearing the hijab. — Photo via Instagram/sherryibrahim

PETALING JAYA, Feb 25 — Keyboard warriors are again with a vengeance and their most up-to-date goal is Malaysian actress Sherry Ibrahim and her exercise dresses.

The 36-yr-aged posted shots of herself hitting the health and fitness center on February 22 in nude-colored exercise leggings, a preference that some Instagram customers deemed much too revealing for a Muslim lady.

“This is the definition of staying clothed but bare,” said @_missmayy_, who provided a vomiting emoji in the comment.

“Personally, I come to feel that you want to put on a lengthier shirt if you use physique-clinging pants or tights,” wrote @noraini_umar.

Consumer @aleeyaaaaa_khaleedaaaaa also warned the Cinta Ibadah star to feel two times ahead of uploading pics like this or danger staying slandered.

Sherry has given that turned off the reviews portion on the photo to quell the backlash.

Regretably, it is not the to start with time that Sherry has been a target of outfit policing on social media.

Previous April, the previous flight stewardess been given a barrage of negative feedback following she posted an outfit-of-the-day photo with her base innerwear obvious.

The Calvin Klein logo peeking out previously mentioned her trousers led several to feel that Sherry experienced exposed her underwear but she later on explained to Astro Gempak that it was merely the prime part of a pair of tights she was sporting beneath her clothes.