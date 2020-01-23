Cloud Cooking Land: Indian Housewives Become Gig Economy Chefs | eat Drink

In this photo, taken on January 8, 2020, 59-year-old chef Rashmi Sahijwala poses for photos in her kitchen in Mumbai. – AFP picture

MUMBAI, January 23 – Rashmi Sahijwala never expected to start working at the age of 59, let alone join the Indian gig economy. Now she is part of an army of housewives who are turning their homes into “cloud kitchens” to feed the starved millennia.

Asia’s third largest economy is struggling with such a slowdown that it is slowing global growth, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday, but there are some bright spots.

The gig economy, backed by cheap mobile data and a plethora of workers, has flourished in India and opened new markets across the country.

Although Indian women have long struggled for access to education and employment, the biggest hurdle for many is convincing conservative families to leave their homes.

But new apps like Curryful, Homefoodi and Nanighar use the skills of housewives to conveniently cut, dice and prepare meals for hungry city dwellers from home.

The so-called cloud kitchens – restaurants that have no physical presence and a purely delivery model – are enjoying increasing popularity as grocery delivery apps such as Swiggy and Zomato are experiencing a boom.

“We want to be the Uber of homemade food,” said Ben Mathew, who launched Curryful in 2018, convinced that housewives were a huge undeveloped resource.

His company, which employs five people a day for the app, works with 52 women and three men. The 31-year-old weaver hopes to have a million cooks on board by 2022.

“We usually train them in disinfection, cooking, preparation time and packaging processes … and then start them on the platform,” Mathew told AFP.

Sahijwala was one of the first housewives to join Curryful shortly after she started in November 2018, and was initially worried, despite having four decades of kitchen experience.

Supported by her children, including her son, who gave her regular feedback on the proposed dishes, she took the plunge.

Since then, she has taken a crash course in running a business, from creating weekly menus to buying supplies in wholesale markets to save costs.

The learning curve was steep and Sahijwala changed from preparing from scratch to preparing curries and doughs for bread to save time and limit leftovers.

She even bought a massive freezer to store fruits and vegetables, although her husband was concerned about the cost.

“I told him I was a professional now,” she told AFP.

Internet Restaurants

Kallol Banerjee, co-founder of Rebel Foods, which operates 301 cloud kitchens and supports 2,200 “Internet restaurants”, was one of the first entrepreneurs to join this concept in 2012.

“We could make more brands from a kitchen and meet different customer needs at multiple prices,” Banerjee told AFP.

The chefs buy the ingredients, deliver the cookware and pay the additional costs.

The apps that earn their money by collecting commissions, such as more than 18 percent per order for Curryful, offer training and provide the cooks with containers and bags for packing the food.

55-year-old Curryful boss Chand Vyas tried for years to set up a delivery service for lunch, but eventually gave up after failing to compete with Dabbawalas, Mumbai’s famous, efficient porter.

Today, Vyas works in her kitchen seven hours a day, five days a week, serving a variety of Indian vegetarian staples, from street food favorites to lentils and rice, according to the app’s weekly menus.

“I don’t understand marketing or running a business, but I do know how to cook. The current partnership helps me focus on just that while Curryful does the rest,” Vyas told AFP.

She pays up to $ 150 per month after considering commissions and costs, but hopes to make more money with increasing orders.

In contrast, a chef in a stationary restaurant receives monthly wages between $ 300 and $ 1,000 for six working days a week.

According to data platform Inc42, the Indian cloud kitchen sector is expected to reach $ 1.05 billion by 2023, and other companies are also interested in participating in the action.

For example, Swiggy has invested 2.5 billion rupees (RM 143.5 million) in the opening of 1,000 cloud kitchens across the country.

Back in her kitchen in Mumbai, Sahijwala is delighted to have started a career at an age when her contemporaries are looking to retire.

Last year, her earnings rose to $ 200 a month, but more importantly, she said, “My passion has finally sold.

“I’m just glad that life gave me this chance.” – AFP

