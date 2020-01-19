Cloud seeds carried out in Kedah, Penang | Malaysia

MetMalaysia today launched a cloud seeding operation to address water shortages in the northern states of the Malaysian peninsula. – Picture by KE Ooi

KUALA LUMPUR, January 19 – The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today launched a cloud seeding operation to address water shortages in the northern states of the Malaysian peninsula.

MetMalaysia’s director general, Jailan Simon, said the operation was carried out in six target areas in Kedah and Penang and resulted in rains in Empangan Muda, Pedu and Teluk Bahang, as well as in the Padi growing areas in Kuala Nerang and Kampung Perupok.

“The main goal of the project was to increase precipitation in the Kedah and Penang water catchment areas.

The reason for this is that the country is now in the second phase of the northeast monsoon, which ends in March and will result in a small rainfall in some parts of the northern states of the peninsula such as Perlis, Kedah, Penang and North Perak Water storage on the dam for domestic use and agriculture, ”he said today in a statement here.

He said MetMalaysia is always monitoring atmospheric conditions, especially in the Kedah and Penang watersheds, to determine if another cloud seeding process is required.

In the current hot and dry weather, he advised the public to save water, be careful with outdoor activities, avoid open burning, and drink enough water. – Bernama