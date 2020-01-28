Clouds are coming today, showers are coming tonight

Rapid disturbances moving from west to east will bring clouds and showers early Wednesday and Friday. A little cooler air is expected in the second half of the week.

THE FORECAST:

Today and tonight: Tuesday brings temperatures similar to Monday with highs in the middle up to the upper 60s. Morning fog and sun gradually give way to rising clouds. When darkness falls, it could rain in western communities and counties. Occasional showers with lows in the low 50s are expected overnight.

Next: A weak gravure system will move through the area on Wednesday morning with persistent rain showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall will stop from west to east in the afternoon, although the clouds can be persistent to break.

The local area will again be between systems on Thursday before another low pressure approaches from late Thursday to early Saturday. This should be slightly stronger than its predecessor to provide cooler air, but will still only produce occasional to occasional showers. Conditions should dry up for the weekend.

THE EXPLANATION:

The jet stream continues to be oriented from west to east with a short wave pattern across the southern third of the United States. The result of this build-up is an active, but low-interference weather pattern. Longer wavelengths tend to have greater temperature fluctuations and thus a stronger collision of air masses and stronger storm systems. So the positive compromise for dealing with rain every few days is not above-average warmth or cold and not bad weather. The next disturbance in this active pattern will be a short-wave low pressure that moves from northern Texas via Louisiana to Florida Tuesday evening through Wednesday. This system will bring another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms to the region. Most of the activity takes place Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning with drying from west to east on Wednesday afternoon. The next pause for breath is on Thursday with another weak disorder, which must be enforced on Friday before a mostly dry and quiet weekend.

– Josh

