Clouted developer, ally of ex-Ald. Solis bids to grow to be pot store landlord — but says competition could be sabotaging him

A politically linked real estate mogul who has been an ally of disgraced previous Ald. Danny Solis (25th) is now at the centre of the race to open some of Chicago’s first recreational weed stores.

While developer Fred Latsko doesn’t have a stake in any Illinois pot corporations, he owns a pair of vacant homes where by hashish corporations want to market weed.

A person is at 901 W. Kinzie in the West Loop Windy City Hashish desires to open up a recreational weed store in the substantial, mural-coated brick constructing. The other is at 444 N. LaSalle, the previous household of the English Bar & Cafe, in River North PharmaCann, a Loop pot business, wishes to open up a clinic there.

Latsko lately advised the Chicago Sunlight-Occasions he was approached by the hashish corporations and did not actively industry his qualities to them.

But by no indicates are the pot companies a lock to become Latsko tenants. Windy Town Hashish has still to hold a required group conference for the Kinzie Street locale or utilize for a distinctive-use zoning permit. As a outcome, the corporation won’t consider element in up coming month’s specific meeting of the Zoning Board of Appeals, exactly where PharmaCann and its counterparts will seek out zoning approvals.

As for PharmaCann’s proposal for Latsko’s setting up on LaSalle, condition legislation prohibits pot outlets from opening inside one,500 ft of each other, and 3 some others want to open close by. That implies only just one of people stores finally will be allowed to open up.

As a result, Latsko — very long a player in Chicago’s political and growth landscape — claims he’s anxious that anyone may be hoping to sabotage his odds of PharmaCann getting to be his tenant at 444 N. LaSalle.

Town setting up inspectors slapped a warning on that constructing on Feb. 18, declaring owners could get a citation for “interference with officials” following an inspector was unable to get entry to the residence. Pat Mullane, a spokesman for Mayor Lori Lightfoot, mentioned a 311 caller had complained that design get the job done was remaining carried out at the location devoid of a permit.

A see posted Feb. 18 at 444 N. Lasalle, a property owned by developer Fred Latsko that could before long residence just one of the city’s very first recreational cannabis dispensaries.

PharmaCann spokesman Jeremy Unruh deferred queries about the problem to Latsko, who denied that any get the job done was being finished and proposed that the caller may perhaps have basically been baffled by the building at a neighboring setting up.

But he also prompt the tipster could be in cahoots with a further weed firm seeking to open up in the location. “I feel a good deal of individuals are scrambling to check out to muddy waters for distinct folks out there,” reported Latsko. “I believe it is competition.”

A spokesman for Cresco, which also hopes to open close by, declined to comment on Latsko’s assert. Associates for the other two pot dispensaries, MOCA and Greenhouse Team, did not react to messages.

A week just after officers tried to get within Latsko’s developing — just after the Solar-Occasions reached out to PharmaCann and the metropolis — an inspection was scheduled and “no troubles have been located at the assets,” Mullane claimed.

PharmaCann hopes to open up a new pot shop at 444 N. LaSalle Generate.

It’s no surprise Latsko’s high-profile sites are drawing interest from pot organizations: he’s been a clout-heavy participant in Chicago for several years. In 2017, he doubled his financial investment in a house at 930 N. Hurry when he offered the residence of a Lululemon Athletica for just about $21 million.

He also has some familiarity with the cannabis market, leasing structures to hashish businesses in Nevada and California.

Unwilling landlord

Inspite of his involvement, Latsko explained he’s “still reluctant” about his role in the lawful weed biz. That is mostly due to the fact the federal prohibition of the drug restricts hashish firms from utilizing standard banking companies. ”I get compensated in cash from tenants,” pointed out Latsko, who remains hopeful something will ultimately be finished to remedy that problem.

A previous driver for famous Bears quarterback Sid Luckman, Latsko manufactured headlines in 2009 right after Rod Blagojevich expunged Latsko’s 24-calendar year-previous felony document for theft and forgery on Blagojevich’s last day as governor.

Additional not long ago, Latsko’s identify appeared in a 2016 affidavit for a research warrant of ex-Ald. Solis’ 25th Ward offices. The warrant accused Solis, the previous chairman of the City Council’s Zoning Committee, of acquiring sex acts, Viagra, campaign contributions and no cost use of Latsko’s Indiana farm — as soon as owned by Oprah Winfrey — in exchange for shepherding formal Town Hall actions.

All over that time, Solis proposed an ordinance “favorable to Latsko’s company interests” and participated in town approval of some of his serious estate jobs, the affidavit said. Latsko has denied to the Sun-Moments there was any quid professional quo.