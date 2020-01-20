Clover Food Lab to increase mobile ordering

divide

Tweet

divide

divide

divide

To press

E-mail

Fast-casual and quick-service restaurants (QSRs) live up to their name and use innovative technologies to increase sales in the increasingly competitive restaurant industry. More and more restaurant owners are finding the ingredients for success in consumer-friendly technologies such as apps for ordering mobile devices and self-service kiosks. Rising demand, for example, is fueling the growth of the global kiosk market and could reach $ 30.8 billion by 2024.

The January order-to-eat tracker highlights the key drivers for this surge in QSR – especially the demand for speed, convenience, and affordability, combined with human interaction, to provide customers with the most satisfying, seamless dining or ordering experience ,

Everywhere in the order to eat industry

QSRs like Jimmy Johns focus on promoting customer loyalty with their technologies. The company recently launched a nationwide loyalty program, supported by Paytronix, a provider of customer loyalty solutions, following a promising pilot project. The sandwich chain debuted at Freaky Fast Rewards last month, giving members various rewards, including sandwiches, side dishes, drinks, and exclusive access to new products. Jimmy Johns is offering a free 8-inch sandwich to anyone who joins the program and completes an order.

Some QSR are aimed at younger customers, such as millennials, by making it as easy as possible for them to order groceries. The Dallas-based chicken chain Wingstop recently launched a service that allows gaming fans to place grocery orders directly through Amazon’s live streaming platform Twitch. The platform integrated Wingstop’s Wing Calculator software to interview viewers and determine the corresponding orders. Suggestions were made based in part on the size of a group. Consumers then use the Wingstop website to place orders and make payments. Other food delivery services, including Grubhub, are testing ways to win customers with Twitch.

So-called “ghost kitchens” are appearing more and more frequently throughout the QSR area. The Chopt Creative Salad Company recently opened its first location in Manhattan’s SoHo district. The chain also has kiosks where walk-in guests and third-party services can be accommodated, e.g. B. Grubhub that processes delivery orders. Chopt is confident about its prospects, despite the recent failure of some restaurants that only offer delivery.

Clovers Secret Sauce: Diners with customer-oriented high-tech

Smart restaurant owners who turn to high-tech to drive sales and stay ahead of the competition know that combining technology with a strong focus on human interaction is essential to create a seamless customer experience, from which both restaurants and guests benefit. In this month’s reportage, Ayr Muir, founder and CEO of the vegetarian fast food chain Clover Food Lab, explains how important it is to choose the right delivery service from third-party providers and how digital signage sets the competition apart in business.

Growth and competition stimulate the QSR area

The competition in the market for food deliveries, which was triggered by the increasing tendency of consumers to order food via mobile apps, is continuing. According to recently released data, DoorDash is the market leader with a 35 percent share. However, the low-margin business is subject to intense competition, which leads to consolidation. Last summer, DoorDash paid $ 410 million for the Caviar premium app.

Self-service kiosks have been slowly and steadily gaining ground in the restaurant industry, but QSRs make up for lost time thanks to aggressive efforts by companies like McDonald’s and KFC.

The Deep Dive examines how restaurant owners use customer-oriented digital solutions such as apps for mobile ordering, self-service kiosks and tablets for table ordering in order to survive and succeed in the rapidly growing but competitive QSR environment.

About the tracker

The Order to eat the chaser, a PYMNTS and Paytronix Collaboration is a monthly report that examines the evolving restaurant area. The report highlights how fast-food, fast-casual, and QSR companies are committed to technology, improve loyalty offerings, and work with aggregated service providers to enable smoother internal and delivery orders and improve customer engagement.

———–

Recommended PYMNTS study:

More than 63 percent of Merchant Service Providers (MSPs) want to revise their central payment processing systems so they can improve their Value Added Services (VAS) game. However, it is difficult because many of these systems date from before digitalization. January 2020 Optimize Merchant Services Playbook, PYMNTS unpacks what, according to 200 MSPs, is the key to implementing the VAS agenda, which is crucial for its success.

Clover Food Lab, competition, fast food, special news, food delivery, growth, kiosks, mobile apps, ordering mobile products, news, tracking food orders, Paytronix, QSR, restaurant innovation, restaurants, ResTech, tracker series