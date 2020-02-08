Clovis crash kills two passengers

CLOVIS, California (KFSN) – Clovis police are investigating a fatal accident that killed two people on Friday evening.

The officers say it happened on Armstrong, just south of Bullard, Friday night around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators are trying to determine what prompted the driver to hit a wall.

The officers and emergency teams attempted to treat the two victims of the accident inside the car. But the victims were declared dead at the scene.

Passers-by tried to get the victims out of the car before the emergency personnel arrived, but it was too late.

“We have spoken to some witnesses who actually saw the collision, and this is used in the traffic investigation,” said police sergeant Clovis. Jared Binford.

Police had sections of Armstrong and Bullard cut on Saturday morning.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the accident.

The officers did not identify the two people killed in the accident.

