clovis-east-dominates-d-i-on-a-fast-paced-championship-friday-at-selland-arena

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) —

Friday two/28

Higher University Basketball Finals at Selland Arena

D-V Women: Strathmore 39- 43 East

D-V Boys: Fowler 73-76 Fresno Christian (F/2OT)

D-III Ladies: Porterville 65-39 Arvin

D-III Boys: Bakersfield Christian 62-44 Hoover

D-one Girls: Bakersfield 53-43 Arroyo Grande

D-I Boys: Clovis East 80-55 Bullard

Saturday 2/23

Significant University Basketball Finals at Selland Arena

10: 00 AM – Sierra Pacific v. Caruthers (D-IV Ladies)

12: 00 PM – Kingsburg v. Delano (D-IV Boys)

2: 00 PM – SJM v. Mission Prep (D-II Women)

four: 00 PM – Redwood v. Independence (Bakersfield) (D-II Boys)

6: 00 PM – Clovis North vs Clovis West (Open up Division Girls)

eight: 00 PM – San Joaquin Memorial vs Clovis West (Open Division Boys)