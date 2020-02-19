[clovis-law-enforcement-officers-recognized-for-work-in-fresno-mass-capturing-scenario]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Some of Clovis’ law enforcement officers were regarded on Tuesday night time for dwelling up to the department’s mission that “no crime is appropriate.”

Officers Richard Cressall, Carlos Santos and Michael McElroy ended up awarded the department’s Medal of Commendation for their complete law enforcement work on what may have been a regimen circumstance that turned into a big investigation.

Connected: Suspect in Fresno mass shooting faces decide for separate rates

The officers pursued a circumstance of mail theft back again in December, identifying a handgun throughout the investigation that finished up remaining joined to the mass shooting in Fresno that killed four males and wounded 6 other folks.

Clovis Law enforcement Main Curt Fleming claimed the adorned officers insist they had been only carrying out their work opportunities, but he claims it was “higher than and past.”

“Situations like this when tragedy occurs, and we are capable to play a small purpose in Fresno PD’s case, I just considered it would be appropriate to acknowledge these officers for their terrific perform,” Fleming mentioned.

Relevant: One more suspect in November mass taking pictures now booked in Fresno Co. Jail

The officers’ work in the long run led to the arrests of 6 men, who are at the moment facing murder charges in the Fresno mass shooting.