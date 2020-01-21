Clovis North junior becomes 3rd family member selected for Disney Dreamers Academy in Orlando

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – Like his driving on the basketball court, Landon Humphrey doesn’t let anything get in his way.

I’m not going to slow down, “said Humphrey.” I will not stop. If I don’t come in, I will keep trying until I realize my dream. “

With aspirations to play at Howard University and his eye on a career in fashion and design, the Clovis North junior was selected from thousands of applicants to the Disney Dreamer’s Academy.

It is a program to help teens turn their dreams into reality.

“I want to get into the fashion industry and empower people, and help people achieve their dreams too,” said Humphrey.

The happiest place on earth will also serve as a classroom, where students will discover new career opportunities and interact with Steve Harvey and motivational speakers.

Landon’s entry into the Disney Dreamers Academy 2020 made him the third in his family to go there, after his sisters Alana and Ariana.

So, in addition to the rides and a meeting with Steve Harvey, he is delighted to meet new people.

“With like-minded children, I will also be able to meet, like adults, who have been where I want to be,” said Humphrey. “So yes, it’s a great motivation.

Landon’s parents, Lonnie and Marcia, say the teenager is focused and uses leadership opportunities like coaching basketball clinics to inspire young athletes.

“He’s still a teenager,” said Lonnie. “He’s 16.” There are a lot of things going on, so we ask him a lot and he presents himself in different ways, so we are extremely proud of him. “

The theme of the academy is “Be 100”, encouraging teens to stay positive and be “full” in pursuit of their goals.

“We know that Disney Dreamers will boost their self-confidence and focus on their future,” said Marcia.

Regarding the parent who must chaperone, Landon’s father will participate in the program. His mom already did it with his sisters.

They will all be going to Orlando on March 12.

