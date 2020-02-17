[clovis-unified-school-useful-resource-officer-arrested-on-numerous-expenses]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — A Clovis Unified college resource officer was arrested on domestic battery and DUI expenses, the Fresno Law enforcement Department mentioned.

Authorities say 42-year-previous Doug Wright was arrested last Tuesday and was billed with misdemeanor spousal battery costs and driving below the influence.

The Clovis Unified School District issued this statement on the arrest:

We are informed that Doug Wright was arrested earlier this 7 days. The arrest was unrelated to any CUSD school or personnel/college student, and transpired when he was not at operate. We acted immediately to tackle our deep problems about the incident, and are following typical protocols involving sworn officers of the legislation. These protocols dictate that Mr. Wright be on go away pending the result of this legal matter and an unbiased investigation of the incident.

Wright posted bail soon following the arrest.