Clovis Unified teacher elected state educator of the year

CLOVIS, California (KFSN) – A teacher from Clovis Unified receives top honors for her work inside the classroom. Liberty Elementary School teacher Stephanie Patterson won the California League of Elementary Schools Educator of the Year in January.

Patterson says she always knew she wanted to be a teacher.

“I think I wanted to be a teacher since grade 4,” said Patterson. “I had an excellent 4th grade teacher.”

Originally from Clovis and a graduate of Fresno State, Patterson spent 10 years as a teacher at Central Unified before starting Liberty Elementary at Clovis Unified 6 years ago, focusing her curriculum on collaborative learning.

“We try to get them to argue with each other, to assert themselves, to disagree with respect,” said Patterson.

Now a Grade 4 teacher herself, she focuses on preparing her students for success, drawing inspiration from campus leadership and working to implement best practices with her students.

“I really want them to feel a sense of belonging and independence when they leave the classroom,” said Patterson.

“When I search for something and present it to staff, it gets it,” said Liberty Elementary School principal George Petersen. “Not only that, I can see it implemented. I read it in a book, I read it in a research paper, but it does it in class.”

Patterson was nominated last fall and was one of 12 regional winners in the spotlight.

“Teaching is really difficult, it’s complicated, it’s difficult and no two days are the same, but I think this challenge is what keeps me in the profession,” said Patterson.

