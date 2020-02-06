Clovis West High School Coach Faced With Battery Charge Reportedly Has Explosions

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A coach from Clovis West High School faces a battery charge after a student in the boys’ water polo team claims to have injured him.

Action News has learned that Hillaree Bennett, the water polo school’s coach, has a history of anger. And in September 2019, she threw a marker at a member of the team, opening her chin.

The school district confirms having received the complaint.

They say that after learning of the incident, they immediately called the Fresno police, who then referred the case to the Clovis Unified Police Department.

They go on to say, “We have completed an investigation, taken all the steps dictated by this investigation, and filed a report with the district attorney several months ago.”

The district did not comment on whether the coach was still working at the school, but Bennett is still listed as a boys’ water polo coach on the school website.

A lawyer for the student’s family made a statement regarding the matter, saying, “Sometimes coaches have to be tough. However, we do not expect our child to be assaulted by their coach and come home. house with a split chin. “

They go on to say that they will sue not only Bennett, but the Clovis Unified School District.

We have called and sent a message to Bennett several times, but we have not received a response yet.

