[clovis-will-celebrate-its-108th-anniversary]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — The city of Clovis is celebrating its 108th anniversary on Thursday, February 20th!

The Clovis Regional Library is internet hosting a unique reception for the city’s milestone.

The library has a historical show and paintings of Clovis sites by artist Pat Hunt on screen for the whole month of February.

Hunt will be the visitor of honor at Thursday’s celebration.

The occasion is open up to the public and runs from five: 00 p.m. to 8: 00 p.m. at the library.

A particular cake-slicing and welcome will start out at 6: 30 p.m..