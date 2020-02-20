[Club Brugge vs Manchester United are living stream: How to observe Europa League clash for cost-free – kick-off time, Tv set Channel and talkSPORT protection]

Manchester United commence their Europa League knockout section this time with a vacation to Club Brugge in the Round of 32.

United won Europe’s secondary level of competition in 2017 and are between the favourites to do so once again this phrase.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co deal with a difficult exam in opposition to Belgian First Division leaders Brugge tonight.

Bruno Fernandes' Guy United acquire on Club Brugge tonight

round of 32

Brugge vs Person United: talkSPORT protection of Europa League tie uncovered

Club Brugge vs Guy United: Date and kick-off time

The Spherical of 32 first leg will be held on Thursday, February 20 and will kick-off at 5: 55pm GMT.

These two sides have only satisfied after just before, in the qualifying rounds for the 2015/16 Champions League.

United gained 3-1 at home in the initial leg before a dominate screen in Belgium a 7 days later sealed a seven-one mixture victory.

Club Brugge vs Guy United: How to view

Each and every Europa League activity is remaining demonstrated dwell on BT Sport this season and you can catch this sport on BT Activity two with coverage starting at 5: 15pm.

If you are an EE mobile phone purchaser, you can view this video game totally cost-free.

EE buyers can indicator up for a 3-thirty day period cost-free demo to BT Sport – merely textual content Activity to 150.

This will allow for you to look at on your cell phone, with casting offered to your Television though the company.

Club Brugge vs Person United: talkSPORT coverage

talkSPORT 2 will have are living commentary of the match this evening, with our clearly show starting up at 5pm.

Alex Crook and Paul Parker will provide you our coverage during the evening.

To tune in, just click in this article for the are living stream or simply click the radio player down below.