[club-brugge vs-manchester-united-stay:-exceptional-commentary-of-europa-league-tie-in-belgium]

Manchester United return to Europa League action tonight as they acquire on Club Brugge in their spherical of 32 to start with-leg tie.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s facet topped Team L in advance of Xmas and will now just take on Belgian Initially Division leaders Brugge.

Getty Images – Getty Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Gentleman United take on Club Brugge tonight

Information

Club Brugge v Manchester United are living stream: How to watch Europa League clash for free discovered

Philippe Clement’s adult males dropped out of the Champions League previously this time owning been drawn in the very same group as Paris Saint-Germain and True Madrid.

United are in great form possessing crushed Chelsea 2- on Monday night time but experience a fast turnaround from that Leading League clash.

They’ll be hunting to get a guide back again to Previous Trafford for the second leg on February 27.

Club Brugge vs Man United: How to pay attention

The Europa League clash will get less than way at 5: 55pm on Thursday, February 20.

Whole commentary from the Jan Breydel Stadium will be reside on talkSPORT two, with our coverage commencing at 5pm.

Alex Criminal and Paul Parker will bring you our coverage and to tune in, just click in this article for the reside stream or simply click the radio participant underneath.

You can also pay attention as a result of the talkSPORT Application, on DAB Electronic Radio or on MW 1053 or 1089.

For extra facts about how to listen Stay on talkSPORT click listed here.

Club Brugge vs Guy United: What has been reported?

Club Brugge ace and previous Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet: “It’s not me in opposition to Manchester United or me enjoying towards an English team.

“It’s Club Brugge against Manchester United and we have to enjoy our sport as a group and as a club to test and give us the ideal platform to enjoy the next leg at Outdated Trafford.

“I’ve said it in advance of, Manchester United are a definitely very good crew. They’re participating in very well. It is likely to be a tough fixture, it’s going to be difficult challenge.

“And for our boys, it is a new obstacle to facial area towards an English crew at the European phase so we search forward to that in the first spot.

“We have a young crew, we are a club who want to commit in young gamers also and these encounters, like in the Champions League, like enjoying against Manchester United, are very critical for the advancement of all our players,” he claimed.

“So I’m genuinely wanting ahead to these two online games to see exactly where my younger squad can conclusion.”

Getty – Contributor Guy United’s Europa League opponents Club Brugge are best of the Belgian top rated-flight

Club Brugge vs Gentleman United: Group news

Mason Greenwood was absent from United’s teaching yesterday but Scott McTominay took portion in the open session as he closes in on a return to motion.

The Scotland worldwide has not played due to the fact suffering a knee injury during the four-one get over Newcastle on Boxing Working day.

Odion Ighalo, Axel Tuanzebe and Victor Lindelof also took section in schooling, even though the Swedish defender missed the victory at Stamford Bridge through disease.

Ighalo, who signed on loan from Shanghai Shenhua on transfer deadline day, produced his United debut as a late substitute versus Chelsea and is in line for his first start off.

Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba continue to be unavailable for the foreseeable upcoming.