Clutch Drummer: ‘Our 2020 Touring Plans Have Been Thrown Into Disarray’

Drummer Jean-Paul Gaster of Maryland rockers CLUTCH suggests that the band’s touring plans “have been thrown into disarray” as a final result of the coronavirus pandemic that is sweeping the world.

Before nowadays, Gaster wrote on the band’s social media: Hi most people. This is Jean-Paul.

“The ongoing measures to reduce the spread of the Covid19 virus are affecting all of us. As a result, our 2020 touring strategies have been thrown into disarray and given that some of you are even now asking about a date in this article and demonstrate there it looks correct to give some assistance to our followers.

“We were being incredibly much searching forward to hitting the road in the US with our good friends in VOLBEAT. On March 24th they posted to their Facebook page: ‘With the protection of our supporters, crew and family in brain, the US leg of the Rewind, Replay, Rebound Environment Tour will be postponed to September and Oct.’ We incredibly a great deal appear ahead to joining VOLBEAT when this tour is rescheduled.

“There had been a pair of headline dates on our plan in concerning the VOLBEAT dates: Greensborough, NC on April 16th, and Flint, MI on Might 7th. These are postponed and will be rescheduled at the acceptable time way too.

Our South American dates and the display at the competition in Mexico City have all been postponed as very well. We will enable you know after those displays are rescheduled.

“Which is it for now. When there are new developments we will allow you know below.

“Remain safe and sound out there men and women. We’ll all delight in dwell music yet again when the time is ideal.”

CLUTCH frontman Neil Fallon lately verified to Sonic Views that the band has commenced the songwriting method for the comply with-up to 2018’s “Book Of Lousy Decisions” album.

CLUTCH has just introduced “Monsters, Devices, And Mythological Beasts”, a themed digital-only compilation of songs from the band’s vast catalog. The different tracks had been taken from “Robot Hive/Exodus”, “E book Of Negative Choices”, “Pitchfork & Dropped Needles”, “Earth Rocker”, “Strange Cousins From The West”, “Live At The 9:30”, “Psychic Warfare” and “Jam Area”.

CLUTCH also recently issued quite a few tunes as portion of the “Weathermaker Vault Sequence”, including a reworked model of “Spacegrass”, renditions of the Willie Dixon 1950s vintage “Evil” (later on recorded by CACTUS), ZZ Leading‘s “Important And Grace” and CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL‘s “Fortuitous Son”, as very well as a new model of “Electric Fear”.

“Book Of Poor Decisions” came out in September 2018. The file bought 26,000 copies in America all through its very first 7 days of availability, giving the group its third consecutive Top 20 album on the Billboard 200.

“Reserve Of Negative Conclusions” was recorded was concluded at Sputnik Seem studio in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Vance Powell.



