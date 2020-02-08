Clutch releases new version of ‘Spacegrass’ as part of the ‘Weathermaker Vault Series’

Maryland rockers CLUTCH have released a revised version of their song “Space Grass”, The route, along with CLUTCHPreviously published renditions of the Willie Dixon Classic from the 1950s “Evil” (later added by CACTUS) ZZ TOP‘s “Precious and graceful” and CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL‘s “Child of Fortune”as well as a revised version of “Electrical concern”include a collection of newly recorded songs, “Weathermaker Vault Series”,

The original version of “Space Grass” was watching on CLUTCHThe second self-titled album, which was released in May 1995 East West Records, a sublabel by Warner Music Group,

CLUTCH drummer Jean-Paul Gaster told Cory Blose of TotalRock radio‘s “The valley” about “Weathermaker Vault Series”: “We got into the studio (early 2019). After we finished another US tour, we jumped into the studio and recorded a selection of songs. I wouldn’t go so far as to call it a full album. But the idea is just to publish a couple of things. And that’s going to be completely digital releases. We’re experimenting with this format – only publishing things for streaming purposes and we’ll see how to do that. ”

He continued: “It was fun to be in the studio and we picked some songs that meant something to us in different ways. We also recorded some new ones CLUTCH classic songs, so they will come out. I guess in a way it’s just a way to surprise us until the juices really flow to record another album. “

Gaster said, that CLUTCHThe insistence on recording and releasing new music comes from a pure place.

“As we all know, you can’t make much money from releasing albums, so you have to do it because you want to do it,” he said. “And it only gives us the opportunity to do some new things when we’re on the street and doing shows. We don’t want to be a band that is up there and only plays the hits, and that would be the end for us it’s not nostalgia, it’s still a live rock band for us. We have a desire to be creative and play music, so we try to promote it in every way we can. ”

He added: “I can name a scenario where we release this collection of singles and maybe a few more, and then we could all put them on a record and put them out.

CLUTCHthe latest album from, “Book of bad decisions”, was released in September 2018. The record sold 26,000 copies in the first week of its availability in America, giving the group their third Top 20 album in a row on the Billboard 200.

“Book of bad decisions” was recorded was completed around Sputnik sound Studio in Nashville, Tennessee with producer Vance Powell,



(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leBYfc-gOxo (/ embed)

