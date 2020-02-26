[clyburn-provides-psychological-endorsement-of-biden-just-ahead-of-significant-sc-key]

Former Vice President Joe Biden received an endorsement from Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC) Wednesday, a important player in a state Biden dearly desires to win.

His voice choked with emotion, Clyburn opened his remarks with reminiscences of his late spouse.

“We often talked about the management of this place,” he explained from a lectern festooned with Biden symptoms. “And there’s nobody who Emily cherished as a chief in this region far more than she beloved Joe Biden.”

He recalled an elderly lady beckoning him above at a funeral, encouraging him to inform the community who he was supporting.

“I want the general public to know that I’m voting for Joe Biden,” he claimed. “And South Carolina must be voting for Joe Biden.”

Biden receives the vital Clyburn endorsement times just before the South Carolina major pic.twitter.com/ugqLKiSsei — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 26, 2020

Biden has lengthy hung his hat on South Carolina with its greatly black voters, and is hoping to get some momentum from a win in the Palmetto State. Clyburn, the Home bulk whip, wields tremendous impact in the state.

“We know Joe,” Clyburn mentioned. “But most importantly, Joe appreciates us.”

Clyburn infused his words with a take note of urgency, saying that the country has attained an “inflection issue.” He described remaining jailed in the course of his heroic efforts on the entrance traces of the civil rights movement, but how he in no way feared for the upcoming of the place right up until now.

“It is time for us to restore this country’s dignity — this country’s regard,” he intoned, contacting up to the stage the former Vice President, the gentleman he believes has the “integrity” desired to get it carried out.