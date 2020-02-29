[clyburn’s-endorsement-of-biden-‘a-factor’-for-a-majority-of-south-carolina-voters:-poll]



Democratic U.S. presidential applicant and former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden visits a polling internet site in Greenville, South Carolina, U.S., February 29, 2020. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

February 29, 2020

By Chris Kahn

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Voters in South Carolina’s Democratic most important on Saturday appeared to be extra reasonable than individuals who took element in earlier presidential nominating contests, and a majority said a senior black congressman’s endorsement of Joe Biden affected their vote, according to exit polling by Edison Investigate.

Edison – which compiles voter polls and stay election outcomes for media corporations like ABC News, CBS Information, CNN, NBC News and Reuters – uncovered that 6 out of 10 condition main voters said U.S. Consultant Jim Clyburn’s endorsement of Biden, who was vice president below Democratic President Barack Obama, was a aspect in their choice.

Clyburn, who is the greater part whip in the House of Reps and the 3rd-ranking Democrat in the chamber, has represented South Carolina in Congress given that 1993.

In addition, only about fifty percent of South Carolina’s Democratic primary voters described them selves as liberal. By comparison, a the vast majority of caucus-goers in Iowa and Nevada and principal voters in New Hampshire explained by themselves as liberal.

In this article are some highlights from the Edison poll, which was based mostly on interviews with 1,526 people today who voted on Saturday at 35 destinations all-around South Carolina. The proportions could transform as extra polling is done and the votes are tallied:

Eight out of 10 South Carolina voters in the Democratic major stated they will vote for the party’s nominee no matter of who it is.

Two out of 10 say they are collaborating in the Democratic primary for the very first time.

5 out of 10 want a candidate who “can defeat Donald Trump” extra than a prospect who agrees with them on significant issues.

Four out of 10 say health care is their prime concern, although two of 10 cite race relations, two of 10 cite income inequality and just one of 10 cite local weather improve.

Five out of 10 say they aid changing personal health insurance with a govt-operate program: an initiative usually regarded as Medicare For All.

4 out of 10 said they manufactured up their minds about how to vote in the final handful of times in advance of the primary.

Five out of 10 want the up coming president to return to Obama’s insurance policies three of 10 want much more liberal procedures two of 10 additional conservative kinds.

Five out of 10 say the U.S. economic system wants a total overhaul.

Five out of 10 say they are indignant about the Trump administration 4 of 10 are dissatisfied but not indignant.

Seven out of 10 say they have an unfavorable check out of former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Practically eight out of 10 say they have a favorable view of Biden.

Five out of 10 say they have a favorable see of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

