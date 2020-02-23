[cm:-penang-releases-wolbachia-contaminated-mosquitoes-to-fight-dengue]

Penang Main Minister Chow Kon Yeow mentioned Penang has introduced mosquitoes infected with a harmless bacteria regarded as Wolbachia, to cut down the populace of wild dengue-transmitting Aedes mosquitoes. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow explained the pilot job was carried out on Nov 19 previous year in 8 destinations in Penang, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

He said three out of the eight locations were being situated in Penang, namely in Inderawasih Flat in the Seberang Perai Tengah district, Taman Manggis Flat in the Timur Laut district and Bukit Gedung Flat in the Barat Daya district.

“As substantially as 433,500 eggs of the Aedes mosquito injected with the Wolbachia micro organism was provided by the Institute of Health-related Research (IMR) and was placed in the tests destinations (in the course of the pilot programme),” he explained in his speech at the Penang state-level launch of the Wolbachia-infected Aedes mosquitoes pilot job at Bukit Gedung Flat, around below, right now.

He included that the alternative system of wild mosquitoes carrying deadly viruses to Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes would be a enormous sport-changer if established effective.

In the meantime, Penang Well being, Agriculture and Agro-based mostly Marketplace and Rural Improvement committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin said a 200-metre buffer zone was established up on the tests grounds to reduce any fogging activities there through the undertaking.

He said fogging in the tests area would spoil the task by killing off the Wolbachia-contaminated mosquitoes.

“In the lengthy term, if the undertaking is proven effective, then there is no will need to have out fogging in the particular spots,” he claimed.

Wolbachia, or Wolbachia pipientis, is a kind of germs that can be uncovered in insects and demonstrated to be harmless towards people, animals and the ecosystem.

In accordance to IMR, the launch of Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes in Malaysia was undertaken to render wild mosquito populations not able to transmit dengue, Zika or chikungunya virus.

The idea was that wild female mosquitoes are not able to have any offspring just after mating with male Wolbachia-contaminated mosquitoes.

On the other hand, feminine Wolbachia-infected mosquitoes would often give delivery to Wolbachia-contaminated offspring, no matter of which male mosquito it mated with.

The exploration experiment was also done in nine other countries, which includes Singapore, Brazil, India and the United States, but only Malaysia and Australia have carried out functions to lower the populace of mosquitoes carrying deadly viruses. — Bernama