CM: Sabah creates fund for victims of 2019 nCoV in China | Malaysia

KOTA KINABALU, February 11 – The government of the State of Sabah has established a fund for the victims of the 2019 Coronavirus outbreak (2019-nCoV) in China.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government had sought a RM 1 million collection to direct the fund to China.

Mohd Shafie spoke to reporters after launching the Sabah Pay e-wallet application at their meeting in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide yesterday.

With regard to the tourism sector in Sabah, various other measures have been taken after the state government temporarily suspended Chinese tourists to increase the presence of tourists from other countries such as South Korea, Japan and Europe.

Mohd Shafie said the focus is also on attracting more local tourists to the state, such as the Peninsula and Sarawak, and neighboring countries such as Brunei, the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand.

In Tawau, Vice-Prime Minister Datuk Christina Liew said that the fundraising since yesterday had taken place in cooperation with non-governmental organizations in Kota Kinabalu, including a dinner that took place on February 18.

“The move is an initiative by the state government as a gesture of goodwill, since we (Sabah) always had a warm relationship with China through the consulate in Kota Kinabalu.

” At times like this (outbreak of the corona virus) we support the victims and pray that the virus epidemic will soon be a thing of the past Apas, here today.

Meanwhile, Liew said that 97 Chinese nationals stranded in Sabah had received a one-week extension of their tourist visa by yesterday.

To the Chinese workers in Tawau who returned home for the Chinese New Year celebrations and wanted to return to Tawau, she said the matter would be subject to preventive measures by the current Sabah government. –