CM: Updates to the Melaka Water Ration Exercise Crucial | Malaysia

MELAKA, January 26 – Updates to the status and rationing of water supply must be implemented effectively to ensure that everyone involved understands that rationing water supply is used to balance water supply.

Prime Minister Adly Zahari said the people need to understand that water rationing would ensure that the state had sufficient water by the end of March. In order to spread information effectively, various machines were mobilized for the base.

“SAMB (Syarikat Air Melaka Water Berhad) currently provides daily information on how the supply is channeled and where the affected areas are located.

“The MPKK (Rural Community Management Council) has been informed of this matter. We also communicated with all residents, the MPKK and the authorities, ”he told Bernama.

On Thursday, Adly is said to have announced that Melaka will begin daily water supply rationing on Wednesday (January 29), involving 550,673 people, representing 62.8 percent of the state’s population.

Adly was quoted as saying that it would provide sufficient water supply to withstand hot and dry weather in the second phase of the northeast monsoon, which is expected to take place in late March. However, rationing does not apply to hospitals, industrial areas and tourist centers.

In addition to the MPKK, Adly also said that the SAMB had appointed an official to each state assembly to receive and resolve complaints about water supply problems. In addition, it has set up 132 central contact points in the rationing zone to ensure a better water supply.

“SAMB has met with all parties dealing with water problems, such as industries, schools, etc. We want to offer the best possible service. Ultimately, it’s about providing people with water, ”he said.

When asked about a long-term solution that would solve the water problems in Melaka, he said the Jernih Dam in Alor Gajah nearby had to be completed immediately and the failure to complete the dam in 2018 had led to the current situation.

“We are behind schedule with the Jernih Dam. It has been completed. The project was approved last year and is currently in the tender process. When the off-river storage facility in Tasik Biru, Jasin, is completed in 2024, we can start pumping water from there. All of this is crucial, ”he said.

Adly’s views were shared by locals who wanted to speed up the completion of the Jernih Dam.

The travel agency’s marketing representative, K. Praveena, 27, from Duyong, said it was of the utmost importance to inform people in advance about water issues so that people could prepare early, for example to store enough water for themselves.

Hardware store owner Adrian Lum, 33, said early memories didn’t panic about water rationing.

“For example, if water rationing was announced last Thursday (January 23) for Wednesday (January 29), people would have a week to prepare. For my part, I would have enough time to replenish my bucket and water drum supplies, ”he said. – Bernama