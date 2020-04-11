CMs encourage extension of lockout, India registers sharp rise in Covid-19: 10 points – India news

According to the latest figures released by the Ministry of Health, the total number of infected people in the country climbed to 7,447 on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met with all chief ministers for a teleconference on the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country and the possibility of extending closure across the country after April 14.

The Covid-19 census in Maharashtra came close to 2,000, while the total cases in Tamil Nadu and Delhi were sharply inches by 1,000 marks.

Here are the key events:

First Chief ministers such as CM Colonel Captain Amarinder Singh and Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, have called on, among other things, Prime Minister Modi to extend the national closure of Covid-19 for at least two weeks to combat the coronavirus crisis.

Second In a meeting with the chief ministers, Prime Minister Modi was seen in disguise, as were various heads of state. “I am available 24×7. Any Chief Minister can talk to me and make proposals (on COVID-19) at any time. We should stand side by side,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Third With 40 deaths and 1,035 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India has witnessed the sharpest ever increase in Covid-19 cases, ANI news agency reported.

4th Maharashtra reported 92 new Covid-19 cases, mostly from Mumbai. The total, by state health department, jumped to 1660. According to the Ministry of Health, Maharashtra has a total of 1872 cases of coronaviruses of which 1574 are active, 188 have recovered and 110 patients have died.

5th Kerala on Saturday reported its third death by coronavirus.

6th After Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh records the worst deaths from coronavirus with 33 deaths.

7th The West Bengal government has decided to impose full closure at 10 Covid-19 hotspots across the state that also include parts of Calcutta.

8th Leaders of various national political parties such as Mayawati and MK Stalin also advocated extending the prison process throughout the state.

9th The Rajasthan government has announced that it will offer Rs 50 for relatives to those government employees dying of coronavirus during operations against Covid-19 in the state.

10th Delhi reported as many as 183 new cases of coronavirus on Friday – the biggest leap for the national capital, PTI news agency reported.

