CMT is committed to equal playing video for females and males

CMT has announced that it will now give equal time to both male and female artists. The previous policy was 60% male artists and 40% female artists according to NPR.

CMT tweeted: “Effectively all music video hours on the CMT and CMT Music channels will have full parity between male and female artists. That means 50/50. #CMTEqualPlay”

“Time is really up to 2020! All the talk about what can be done to support women in country music needs to be turned into action, once and for all,” CMT SVP of Music and Talent Leslie said in a statement. Fram. “At CMT we are accelerating our own commitments, in addition to our work through the CMT Next Women of Country franchise, and will announce a new initiative in the coming weeks that will spark this much needed change in our industry.”

The news comes after Fram’s recent appearance on “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”, along with other artists such as Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, Margo Price and Mickey Guyton, talked about sexism in the country’s industry.

Previous controversy

The CMT announcement was followed by a rather intense twitter debate. County artists Kacey Musgraves and Kelsea Ballerini participated in a heated debate on the subject of radio games between men and women.

It all started when Variety writer Chris Willman tweeted to listen to two radio songs. Obviously, it’s “a government radio rule” that cannot be played by two female songs.

@ 98fmKCQ responded by saying, “We can’t play two females in the back. Neither Lady Antebellum nor Little Big Town against another woman. I applaud their courage.”

This is where Musgraves and Ballerini came in. Musgraves quotes the KCQ tweet and says: “It smells like a white male bull **** and why they decided a little while ago that they can’t stop me.”

But it didn’t stop there. Mr Ballerini tweeted: “For all the ladies who disappoint their donkeys to have half the opportunities that men do, I’m very sorry that in 2020, after YEARS of equal game talk, there are still some companies that make their stations they play rules. It’s unfair and it’s incredibly frustrating. “

The radio station tried to defend itself, but eventually the tweet was deleted. The station’s parent company issued a statement saying there was no rule that the two female songs could not be played back.

It looks like CMT’s new fair play policy will be a start in the right direction, but the company may have a long way to go if they want to break this “extreme radio rule”.