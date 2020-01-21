CMT is now playing music videos by artists alike

If you listen to music videos on CMT, you will now find an equal ratio of female and male artists.

The country music television broadcaster announced that it would immediately change the 40/60 video airplay ratio. Artists will now make up exactly half of the 29 hours of video airtime on the station.

“The time really ran out in 2020! All the talk about what can be done to support women in country music has to be done once and for all, ”said Leslie Fram, senior vice president of music strategy and talent at CMT. “At CMT, we are strengthening our own commitments in addition to our work through the CMT Next Women of Country franchise …”

In addition, CMT said in a press release that it continues to support the advancement of women in country music and will announce further initiatives in the coming weeks to take action and change the industry.

The issue received national attention when Fram appeared on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee along with other top country names that raised the issue.

“The women in country music had a hard way to hack,” Tanya Tucker told the show.

