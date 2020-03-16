CNBC Analyst Says Trump Gloating On Marketplaces Like Bush’s ‘Mission Accomplished’

CNBC analyst and monetary adviser Josh Brown warned Monday on MSNBC Live With Stephanie Ruhle that President Donald Trump could possibly have celebrating the markets far too early on Friday, likening the shift to when former President George W. Bush infamously declared “mission accomplished” on the Iraq War.

“While the president was speaking, my phone was littered with buyers indicating, see, this is the president we’ve been hunting for for the previous 3 several years. He introduced in some true fellas to deal with the problem,” Ruhle reported.

“That was Friday. The current market went up 2,000 factors. It’s now down around 2,000, and we’re 4 minutes into trading,” the MSNBC anchor stated to Brown.

Brown then known as out the premature celebration by Trump, citing the signed copies of the market’s increase, which includes one particular copy to Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs, that he sent out Friday.

“Yeah, so I would say autographing the 5-moment chart of the market’s general performance on Friday will go down in heritage together the exact traces as George W. Bush with the “Mission Accomplished” banner on the aircraft carrier. It is very a great deal the identical issue,” Brown mentioned.

“I consider from a market standpoint I do believe that Wall Road now thinks that the administration has gotten as significant as it requirements to. It doesn’t necessarily mean the tweets will get any smarter, and it does not indicate he won’t continue to be obsessed with the stock current market. But I do imagine Wall Street thinks the administration is engaged. That currently being stated, this is about so a great deal more than where by the Dow Jones closes at the stop of right now or tomorrow.”

“This is literally about the livelihood of millions of men and women, a lot of of whom are now locked within their residences,” Brown warned.

The economic advisor concluded, “So the stock marketplace, I despise to say this, as somebody who manages funds for a dwelling. The stock current market is secondary to the wellness crisis. The superior news is there’s no far more denial about the health crisis. And the markets have presently begun pricing in some really dire situations.”

